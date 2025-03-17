Find Explora II Cruises to Transatlantic

Explora II rendering (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora II
Explora Journeys Indoor Pool, 2
Explora II
Explora Journeys Lobby
Explora II
Explora I (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora II

23 Nights

23 Nights  TransatlanticA Grand Journey From Caribbean Delights To Iberian...

Port: San Juan • Antigua • St. Barts • Puerto Plata • Key West • Miami • King's Wharf • Horta+4 more

13
Apr 2, 2026
Explora Journeys
Explora II rendering (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora II
Explora Journeys Indoor Pool, 2
Explora II
Explora Journeys Lobby
Explora II
Explora I (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora II

11 Nights

11 Nights  TransatlanticA Grand Journey From Caribbean Cool To Portugues S...

Port: San Juan • Antigua • Madeira • Porto • Lisbon

13
Mar 17, 2025
Explora Journeys
Explora II rendering (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora II
Explora Journeys Indoor Pool, 2
Explora II
Explora Journeys Lobby
Explora II
Explora I (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora II

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticA Grand Journey From Caribbean Cool To Iberian Idy...

Port: Miami • San Juan • Antigua • Madeira • Porto • Lisbon

13
Mar 14, 2025
Explora Journeys
Cruise Critic Favorite
Explora II rendering (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora II
Explora Journeys Indoor Pool, 2
Explora II
Explora Journeys Lobby
Explora II
Explora I (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora II

15 Nights

15 Nights  TransatlanticA Journey Of Ancient Legends & Breathtaking Innova...

Port: Pireaus • Agios Nikolaos • Cairo • Suez Canal • Jeddah • Salalah • Muscat • Khasab • Dubai

13
Nov 29, 2026
Explora Journeys
26 Nights

26 Nights  TransatlanticA Grand Journey Through Moorish Marvels And The La...

Port: Barcelona • Tangier • Lisbon • Malaga • Valencia • Barcelona • Tangier • Las Palmas+5 more

13
Nov 2, 2025
Explora Journeys

17 Nights

17 Nights  TransatlanticA Grand Journey Of Coconut Breezes And Calypso Rhy...

Port: Barcelona • Tangier • Las Palmas • Barbados • Guadeloupe • Antigua • St. Thomas • Miami

13
Nov 11, 2025
Explora Journeys

11 Nights

11 Nights  TransatlanticA Grand Journey Between Sweet Mint Tea & Lava Cave...

Port: Barcelona • Tangier • Las Palmas • Barbados

13
Nov 11, 2025
Explora Journeys

20 Nights

20 Nights  TransatlanticA Grand Journey From Bomba Carib Beaches To Castan...

Port: Miami • San Juan • Antigua • Madeira • Porto • Lisbon • Cádiz • Malaga • Palma de Mallorca+1 more

13
Mar 14, 2025
Explora Journeys

24 Nights

24 Nights  TransatlanticA Grand Journey Of Lavish Relaxation And Mayan Adv...

Port: Barcelona • Tangier • Las Palmas • Barbados • Guadeloupe • Antigua • St. Thomas • Miami+5 more

13
Nov 11, 2025
Explora Journeys

21 Nights

21 Nights  TransatlanticA Grand Journey From Caribbean Coves To Iberian Ch...

Port: San Juan • St. Barts • Antigua • St. Kitts • Virgin Gorda • Miami • San Juan • Antigua+3 more

13
Mar 7, 2025
Explora Journeys
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

16 Nights  TransatlanticA Grand Journey From Miami To Barcelona

Port: Miami • King's Wharf • Horta • Ponta Delgada • Cádiz • Malaga • Barcelona

13
Apr 9, 2026
Explora Journeys

