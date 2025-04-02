Find Explora I Cruises to Transatlantic

12 Nights

12 Nights  TransatlanticA Grand Journey Between America, Azore Isles & Lis...

Port: Miami • King's Wharf • Horta • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon

63
Apr 2, 2025
Explora Journeys
26 Nights

26 Nights  TransatlanticAn Extended Journey Bridging America And The Med’s...

Port: Miami • King's Wharf • Horta • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon • Cartagena • Valencia • Barcelona+8 more

63
Apr 2, 2025
Explora Journeys
24 Nights

24 Nights  TransatlanticA Grand Journey Into Sun-kissed Oceanic Riches And...

Port: Barcelona • Cádiz • Madeira • Antigua • Tortola • San Juan • Miami • St. John • Deshaies+4 more

63
Oct 27, 2025
Explora Journeys
16 Nights

16 Nights  TransatlanticA Grand Journey From Barcelona To Miami

Port: Barcelona • Cádiz • Madeira • Antigua • Tortola • San Juan • Miami

63
Oct 27, 2025
Explora Journeys
13 Nights

13 Nights  TransatlanticA Grand Journey From Andalusian Shores To Coral-la...

Port: Barcelona • Cádiz • Madeira • Antigua • Tortola • San Juan

63
Oct 27, 2025
Explora Journeys

16 Nights

16 Nights  TransatlanticA Grand Journey Of Lively Culture & Stunning Beach...

Port: Barcelona • Cádiz • Madeira • Antigua • Road Bay • San Juan • Miami

63
Nov 1, 2026
Explora Journeys

25 Nights

25 Nights  TransatlanticA Grand Journey Of European Gems And Tropical Idyl...

Port: Fusina • Dubrovnik • Bucht von Kotor • Sorrento • Rome • Monaco • Florence • Barcelona • Cádiz+5 more

63
Oct 18, 2025
Explora Journeys

16 Nights

16 Nights  TransatlanticA Grand Journey From Levely Latin Charm & Tropical...

Port: Miami • San Juan • St. Maarten • Tenerife • Lanzarote • Gibraltar • Barcelona

63
Mar 9, 2026
Explora Journeys

16 Nights

16 Nights  TransatlanticA Grand Journey Bridging America, Azore Isles And...

Port: Miami • King's Wharf • Horta • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon • Cartagena • Valencia • Barcelona

63
Apr 2, 2025
Explora Journeys

