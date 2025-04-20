Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Celebrity Ascent Cruises to Transatlantic

15 Nights

Bermuda & Spain Transatlantic

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Gibraltar • Cartagena • La Spezia • Rome

63 reviews
Apr 20, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
13 Nights

Italy & Bermuda Transatlantic

Port: Rome • Sardinia • Gibraltar • King's Wharf • Fort Lauderdale

63 reviews
Oct 31, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
13 Nights

Spain & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Barcelona • Alicante • Gibraltar • Ponta Delgada • King's Wharf • Fort Lauderdale

63 reviews
Oct 26, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
