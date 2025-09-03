September 2025 Cruises to Transatlantic

September 2025 Cruises to Transatlantic

We found you 6 cruises

Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

1,327 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

1,327 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Oceania Allura
Rendering of Oceania Allura (Photo/Oceania Cruises)

14 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Princess
Emerald Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

29 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

1,872 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Sponsored

Ends Soon: Up to 40% Off Cruises & More

  • Up to 40% Off Cruises
  • Drinks & Wi-Fi Included
  • Up to $400 Onboard Credit
  • Save on cruises to the Caribbean, The Bahamas, Europe & more

MSC Cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

31 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

1,787 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

9 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

Related Cruises

April 2024 Cruises to Transatlantic

May 2024 Cruises to Transatlantic

June 2024 Cruises to Transatlantic

July 2024 Cruises to Transatlantic

August 2024 Cruises to Transatlantic

September 2024 Cruises to Transatlantic

October 2024 Cruises to Transatlantic

November 2024 Cruises to Transatlantic

December 2024 Cruises to Transatlantic

January 2025 Cruises to Transatlantic

February 2025 Cruises to Transatlantic

March 2025 Cruises to Transatlantic

April 2025 Cruises to Transatlantic

May 2025 Cruises to Transatlantic

June 2025 Cruises to Transatlantic

July 2025 Cruises to Transatlantic

August 2025 Cruises to Transatlantic

September 2025 Cruises to Transatlantic

October 2025 Cruises to Transatlantic

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of March 3rd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.