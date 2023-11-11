  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

November 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

November 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

We found you 91 cruises

Nieuw Statendam

14 Nights
Passage To America

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Alicante • Malaga • Seville •

Ponta Delgada • Fort Lauderdale

250 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky

13 Nights
Atlantic Ocean Passage

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Mediterranean Sea •

Atlantic Ocean • Madeira • Atlantic Ocean

+3 more

1,197 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rhapsody of the Seas

14 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Alicante • Malaga •

Lanzarote • Tenerife • Freeport

+1 more

1,502 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Viva

11 Nights
Repo - Transatlantic

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Ponta Delgada • St. Thomas •

Puerto Plata • Miami

22 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

18 Nights
Repo - Transatlantic

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Madeira • Lanzarote •

Las Palmas • Tenerife • Cape Verde • Recife

+4 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Repo - Transatlantic

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Cartagena • Ponta Delgada •

King's Wharf • New York

258 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Mediterranean Sea •

Seville • Atlantic Ocean • Madeira

+4 more

Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Malaga • Ponta Delgada •

Nassau • Tampa

1,945 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

28 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Katakolon • Athens • Kusadasi •

Santorini • Chania • Limassol • Rhodes

+9 more

1,219 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Grand Voyage Cruise

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Malaga • Seville •

Madeira • La Palma • Tenerife

+2 more

229 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Grand Voyage Cruise

Ports:Madeira (leaving) • Las Palmas •

Bahia de Salvador • Rio de Janeiro

+2 more

631 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

19 Nights
Grand Voyage Cruise

Ports:Genoa (leaving) • Marseille • Barcelona •

Malaga • Seville • Madeira • La Palma

+4 more

229 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Nights
Ocean Crossings 13d Lis-ph1

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • St. Maarten

256 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • New York

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

22 Nights
Grand Voyage Cruise

Ports:Genoa (leaving) • Marseille • Barcelona •

Valencia • Seville • Madeira • Las Palmas

+5 more

631 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

December 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

January 2024 Cruises to Transatlantic

February 2024 Cruises to Transatlantic

March 2024 Cruises to Transatlantic

April 2024 Cruises to Transatlantic

May 2024 Cruises to Transatlantic

June 2024 Cruises to Transatlantic

July 2024 Cruises to Transatlantic

August 2024 Cruises to Transatlantic

September 2024 Cruises to Transatlantic

October 2024 Cruises to Transatlantic

November 2024 Cruises to Transatlantic

December 2024 Cruises to Transatlantic

January 2025 Cruises to Transatlantic

February 2025 Cruises to Transatlantic

March 2025 Cruises to Transatlantic

April 2025 Cruises to Transatlantic

May 2025 Cruises to Transatlantic

June 2025 Cruises to Transatlantic

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map