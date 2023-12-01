  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

December 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

December 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

We found you 24 cruises

Norwegian Gem

15 Nights
Repo - Transatlantic

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Florence • Marseille •

Barcelona • Seville • Lisbon • Ponta Delgada

+2 more

2,567 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess

14 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Sardinia • Malaga • Casablanca •

Madeira • Fort Lauderdale

1,219 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • New York

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Armonia

10 Nights
Grand Voyage Cruise

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Malaga • Tenerife •

Recife

388 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

7 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Southampton

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Southampton • New York

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights
Grand Voyage Cruise

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Malaga • Tenerife •

Recife • Bahia de Salvador • Ilheus • Buzios

+1 more

388 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

19 Nights
Grand Voyage Cruise

Ports:Naples (leaving) • Rome • Barcelona • Malaga •

Tenerife • Recife • Bahia de Salvador • Ilheus

+3 more

388 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Mid Atlantic Crossing

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Atlantic Ocean •

Ponta Delgada • Atlantic Ocean • Hamilton

+2 more

88 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Ocean Crossings 14d Lis-bgi

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Barbados

114 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

18 Nights
Grand Voyage Cruise

Ports:Naples (leaving) • Rome • Barcelona • Malaga •

Tenerife • Recife • Bahia de Salvador • Ilheus

+2 more

388 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

21 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Genoa (leaving) • Marseille • Seville •

Tenerife • St. Lucia • Santo Domingo

+6 more

139 Reviews
Costa Cruises
Costa Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights
Grand Voyage Cruise

Ports:Malaga (leaving) • Tenerife • Recife •

Bahia de Salvador • Ilheus • Buzios

+2 more

388 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Genoa (leaving) • Marseille • Seville •

Tenerife • St. Lucia • Santo Domingo

139 Reviews
Costa Cruises
Costa Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Marseille • Genoa •

Marseille • Seville • Tenerife • St. Lucia

+1 more

139 Reviews
Costa Cruises
Costa Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

December 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

January 2024 Cruises to Transatlantic

February 2024 Cruises to Transatlantic

March 2024 Cruises to Transatlantic

April 2024 Cruises to Transatlantic

May 2024 Cruises to Transatlantic

June 2024 Cruises to Transatlantic

July 2024 Cruises to Transatlantic

August 2024 Cruises to Transatlantic

September 2024 Cruises to Transatlantic

October 2024 Cruises to Transatlantic

November 2024 Cruises to Transatlantic

December 2024 Cruises to Transatlantic

January 2025 Cruises to Transatlantic

February 2025 Cruises to Transatlantic

March 2025 Cruises to Transatlantic

April 2025 Cruises to Transatlantic

May 2025 Cruises to Transatlantic

June 2025 Cruises to Transatlantic

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map