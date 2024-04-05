  • Newsletter
April 2024 Cruises to Transatlantic

We found you 88 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox

12 Nights
Portugal & Bermuda

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • King's Wharf •

Ponta Delgada • Porto • Lisbon

2,279 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Pearl

14 Nights
Repo - Transatlantic

Ports:New York (leaving) • Halifax • Reykjavik •

Belfast • Cobh • Isle of Portland • Le Havre

+1 more

2,392 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Oasis of the Seas

14 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Seville • Malaga • Alicante •

Valencia • Barcelona

3,747 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Ascent

13 Nights
Portugal & Spain Transatlantic

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Tenerife • Madeira •

Malaga • Barcelona

Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Virgin Voyages

13 Nights
13 Nt Western Europe Transatlantic

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • King's Wharf •

Ponta Delgada • Cobh • Amsterdam

2,064 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Repo - Transatlantic

Ports:New York (leaving) • Halifax • Dublin • Belfast •

Amsterdam • Brugge • Le Havre • Southampton

3,207 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Spanish Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Ponta Delgada •

Malaga • Cartagena • La Spezia • Rome

95 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Repo - Transatlantic

Ports:New York (leaving) • King's Wharf •

Ponta Delgada • Lisbon • Seville • Malaga

+5 more

3,007 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Bermuda Brittany & The English Channel Expedition

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • King's Wharf •

Brest • St. Peter Port • Le Havre • Dover

+1 more

250 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Repo - Transatlantic

Ports:New York (leaving) • Halifax • Reykjavik •

Amsterdam • Brugge • Le Havre • Southampton

258 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Nassau • Atlantic Ocean •

King's Wharf • Atlantic Ocean • Ponta Delgada

+5 more

782 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Bayonne (leaving) • Madeira • La Coruna • Paris •

Southampton

2,846 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
Spain & Canary Crossing

Ports:Miami (leaving) • La Palma • Tenerife • Malaga •

Alicante • Barcelona

2,031 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Transatlantic Miami To Med

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Madeira • Malaga •

Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

1,033 Reviews
Virgin Voyages
Virgin Voyages
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) •

Perfect Day at CocoCay • Tenerife • Seville

+3 more

1,631 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

