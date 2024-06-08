  • Newsletter
Cruises from Piraeus to Transatlantic

We found you 9 cruises

Resilient Lady

14 Nights
Ancient Athens To Modern Dubai

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Santorini • Rhodes • Cairo •

Safaga • Dubai

211 Reviews
Virgin Voyages
Virgin Voyages
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

28 Nights
Adriatic Dream & Passage To America

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Kefalonia • Kotor • Split •

Berlin • Dubrovnik • Sarande • Argostoli

+9 more

250 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Oosterdam

25 Nights
Mediterranean Romance & Spanish Farewell

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Katakolon • Sarande • Malta •

Stromboli • Taormina • Naples • Rome

+10 more

1,074 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess

28 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Mykonos • Limassol •

Jerusalem • Haifa • Crete • Naples • Rome

+7 more

1,219 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite

26 Nights
Traversing Mediterranean Crossing: Corsica & Moroc...

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Katakolon • Sarande • Malta •

Stromboli • Taormina • Naples • Rome

+10 more

1,074 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

39 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Skiathos • Istanbul • Cesme •

Santorini • Mediterranean Sea • Positano • Rome

+25 more

37 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

28 Nights
Adriatic Crossing: Stromboli Andalusia & Azores

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Kefalonia • Kotor • Split •

Trieste • Dubrovnik • Sarande • Argostoli

+10 more

250 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Hydra • Monemvasia, Greece •

Santorini • Rhodes • Alexandria • Cairo

+2 more

42 Reviews
Star Clippers
Star Clippers
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

28 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Skiathos • Istanbul • Cesme •

Santorini • Mediterranean Sea • Positano • Rome

+16 more

37 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

