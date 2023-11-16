  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cruises from Lisbon to Transatlantic

Cruises from Lisbon to Transatlantic

We found you 25 cruises

Norwegian Viva

11 Nights
Repo - Transatlantic

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Ponta Delgada • St. Thomas •

Puerto Plata • Miami

22 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox

12 Nights
12 Nt Bermuda & Portugal Tranatlantic

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Madeira • Tenerife •

King's Wharf • Port Canaveral

2,279 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Star

18 Nights
Repo - Transatlantic

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Madeira • Lanzarote •

Las Palmas • Tenerife • Cape Verde • Recife

+4 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Surf

13 Nights
Ocean Crossings 13d Lis-ph1

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • St. Maarten

256 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

13 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Atlantic Ocean • Madeira •

Tenerife • Atlantic Ocean • Antigua • San Juan

+2 more

782 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Seville • Gibraltar • Malaga •

Cartagena • Alicante • Valencia • Barcelona

139 Reviews
Azamara
Azamara
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Atlantic Sunsets & Caribbean

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Madeira • Porto Santo •

Antigua • St. Kitts • Saint Pierre and Miquelon

+1 more

71 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Mid Atlantic Crossing

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Atlantic Ocean •

Ponta Delgada • Atlantic Ocean • Hamilton

+2 more

88 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Atlantic Ocean • Madeira •

Atlantic Ocean • Antigua • San Juan

+2 more

782 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Portimao • Seville •

Gibraltar • Malaga • Cartagena • Valencia

+1 more

717 Reviews
Azamara
Azamara
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Portimao • Safi • Madeira •

Barbados

107 Reviews
Star Clippers
Star Clippers
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Ocean Crossings 14d Lis-bgi

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Barbados

114 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Ocean Crossings 14d Lis-bgi

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Barbados

114 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Grand Voyage Cruise

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Las Palmas • Tenerife •

Recife • Bahia de Salvador • Rio de Janeiro

+1 more

497 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

19 Nights
Trans Atlantic Cruise

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Cape Verde • Buenos Aires

105 Reviews
Hurtigruten
Hurtigruten
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Cruises from Piraeus to Transatlantic

1,481 Reviews

Cruises from Barcelona to Transatlantic

2,575 Reviews

Cruises from Boston to Transatlantic

751 Reviews

Cruises from Copacabana Beach to Transatlantic

151 Reviews

Cruises from Copenhagen to Transatlantic

1,265 Reviews

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Transatlantic

2,268 Reviews

Cruises from Genoa to Transatlantic

454 Reviews

Cruises from Hamburg to Transatlantic

161 Reviews

Cruises from Las Palmas to Transatlantic

248 Reviews

Cruises from Lisbon to Transatlantic

904 Reviews

Cruises from Madeira (Funchal) to Transatlantic

723 Reviews

Cruises from Malaga to Transatlantic

571 Reviews

Cruises from Marseille to Transatlantic

927 Reviews

Cruises from Oslo to Transatlantic

428 Reviews

Cruises from Le Havre to Transatlantic

380 Reviews

Cruises from Reykjavik to Transatlantic

170 Reviews

Cruises from Rotterdam to Transatlantic

149 Reviews

Cruises from San Juan to Transatlantic

4,357 Reviews

Cruises from Santos (Sao Paulo) to Transatlantic

41 Reviews

Cruises from Venice to Transatlantic

1,608 Reviews

Cruises from Florida to Transatlantic

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map