  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Windstar Cruises to Transatlantic

Windstar Cruises to Transatlantic

We found you 17 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Spirit

21 Nights
Ocean Crossings 21d Ppt-ptc

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Puntarenas

103 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Pride

13 Nights
Ocean Crossings 13d Bgi-lis

Ports:Barbados (leaving) • Lisbon

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Surf

13 Nights
Ocean Crossings 13d Lis-ph1

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • St. Maarten

256 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Spirit

15 Nights
Ocean Crossings 15d Bgi-lis

Ports:Barbados (leaving) • Lisbon

103 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

10 Nights
Trans Ocean 10d Bgi-sct

Ports:Barbados (leaving) • Tenerife

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

4 Nights
Transocean 4d Ltk-akl

Ports:Lautoka (leaving) • Auckland

122 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Ocean Crossings 14d Lis-bgi

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Barbados

114 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Ocean Crossings 14d Lis-bgi

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Barbados

114 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights
Ocean Crossings 15d Bgi-lis

Ports:Barbados (leaving) • Lisbon

103 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

4 Nights
Transocean 4d Akl-ltk

Ports:Auckland (leaving) • Lautoka

122 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Ocean Crossing + Ponta Delgada, Azores 14d Ph1-lis

Ports:St. Maarten (leaving) • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon

256 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Ocean Crossings 15d Bgi-lis

Ports:Barbados (leaving) • Lisbon

114 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights
Ocean Crossings 14d Lis-bgi

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Barbados

103 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Ocean Crossings 14d Lis-ph1

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • St. John • St. Maarten

256 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Ocean Crossing + Ponta Delgada, Azores 14d Ph1-lis

Ports:St. Maarten (leaving) • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon

256 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Cunard Cruises to Transatlantic

Holland America Line Cruises to Transatlantic

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to Transatlantic

Princess Cruises to Transatlantic

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to Transatlantic

Royal Caribbean Cruises to Transatlantic

Seabourn Cruises to Transatlantic

Star Clippers Cruises to Transatlantic

Costa Cruises to Transatlantic

Sea Cloud Cruises to Transatlantic

Hurtigruten Cruises to Transatlantic

Oceania Cruises to Transatlantic

MSC Cruises to Transatlantic

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises to Transatlantic

Azamara Cruises to Transatlantic

Ponant Cruises to Transatlantic

Viking Ocean Cruises to Transatlantic

Virgin Voyages Cruises to Transatlantic

Explora Cruises to Transatlantic

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map