Trans-Ocean Cruise Deals

We found you 15 cruises

16 Nights

Transoceanic Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Hakodate • Kodiak • Sitka • Ketchikan • Inside Passage • Vancouver

31 reviews
Apr 23, 2025
Silversea
13 Nights

Transoceanic Cruise

Port: Seward • Kodiak • Kushiro • Hakodate • Aormori • Miyako Island • Tokyo

273 reviews
Sep 12, 2024
Silversea
18 Nights

Transoceanic Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Sitka • Kodiak • Kushiro • Hakodate +2 more

31 reviews
Sep 12, 2024
Silversea
18 Nights

Transoceanic Cruise

Port: Seward • Kodiak • Kushiro • Hakodate • Aormori • Akita • Niigata • Kanazawa • Shimonoseki +3 more

31 reviews
Aug 21, 2025
Silversea
13 Nights

Transoceanic Cruise

Port: New York • Boston • Halifax • St. John's • Londonderry • Belfast

283 reviews
Jun 11, 2025
Silversea
14 Nights

Transoceanic Cruise

Port: St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Thomas • Little Bay • St. Lucia • Mayreau • Iles des Saintes +8 more

283 reviews
Silversea
14 Nights

Transoceanic Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Lanzarote • Las Palmas • La Palma • Fort Lauderdale

36 reviews
Nov 22, 2024
Silversea
29 Nights

Transoceanic Cruise

Port: Barbados • Bequia • St. Lucia • Martinique • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Barts • San Juan +9 more

36 reviews
Mar 21, 2025
Silversea
16 Nights

Transoceanic Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • St. Anthony • Havre St. Pierre • Quebec City • Magdalen Islands • Sydney +3 more

283 reviews
Aug 17, 2025
Silversea
13 Nights

Transoceanic Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Madeira • La Palma • Mindelo • Barbados

364 reviews
Nov 25, 2025
Silversea
14 Nights

Transoceanic Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Madeira • Las Palmas • Tenerife • Fort Lauderdale

66 reviews
Dec 8, 2025
Silversea
15 Nights

Transoceanic Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Madeira • Antigua • San Juan • Fort Lauderdale

1 review
Dec 4, 2024
Silversea
13 Nights

Transoceanic Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Madeira • Bermuda • Fort Lauderdale

1 review
Nov 19, 2025
Silversea
18 Nights

Transoceanic Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Madeira • La Palma • Mindelo • Recife • Bahia de Salvador • Rio de Janeiro

234 reviews
Nov 28, 2025
Silversea
15 Nights

Transoceanic Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Miyako Island • Aormori • Hakodate • Kushiro • Kodiak • Seward

36 reviews
Apr 30, 2026
Silversea
Cheap Trans-Ocean Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Trans-Ocean. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Trans-Ocean cruises. Save up to 29% on last minute Trans-Ocean cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Trans-Ocean cruises often sail to Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades), Lisbon, Madeira (Funchal), Hakodate and Kodiak during their cruise itinerary. Trans-Ocean cruises could leave from Anchorage, Barbados, Lisbon, Seward and Tokyo. Most commonly, Trans-Ocean cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

