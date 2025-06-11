Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Silversea Silver Shadow Cruises to Trans-Ocean

Find Silversea Silver Shadow Cruises to Trans-Ocean

We found you 3 cruises

13 Nights

Transoceanic Cruise

Port: New York • Boston • Halifax • St. John's • Londonderry • Belfast

283 reviews
Jun 11, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

Transoceanic Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • St. Anthony • Havre St. Pierre • Quebec City • Magdalen Islands • Sydney +3 more

283 reviews
Aug 17, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Transoceanic Cruise

Port: St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Thomas • Little Bay • St. Lucia • Mayreau • Iles des Saintes +8 more

283 reviews
Silversea
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Silversea Silver Whisper Cruises to Trans-Ocean

Silversea Silver Whisper Cruises to Trans-Ocean

234 Reviews
Silversea Silver Spirit Cruises to Trans-Ocean

Silversea Silver Spirit Cruises to Trans-Ocean

363 Reviews
Silversea Silver Muse Cruises to Trans-Ocean

Silversea Silver Muse Cruises to Trans-Ocean

273 Reviews
Silver Moon Cruises to Trans-Ocean

Silver Moon Cruises to Trans-Ocean

36 Reviews
Silver Dawn Cruises to Trans-Ocean

Silver Dawn Cruises to Trans-Ocean

66 Reviews
Silver Nova Cruises to Trans-Ocean

Silver Nova Cruises to Trans-Ocean

31 Reviews
Silver Ray Cruises to Trans-Ocean

Silver Ray Cruises to Trans-Ocean

1 Review
Ilma (Ritz-Carlton) Cruises to Trans-Ocean

Ilma (Ritz-Carlton) Cruises to Trans-Ocean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 30th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.