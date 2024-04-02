  • Newsletter
Thames River Gourmet Food Cruises

We found you 25 cruises

Norwegian Dawn

12 Nights
Europe - Baltic

Ports:Le Havre (leaving) • Brugge • London •

Amsterdam • Copenhagen • Rostock • Karlskrona

+5 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nautica

9 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Brugge • London • Dublin •

Belfast • Waterford • Dartmouth • Saint-Malo

+1 more

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Dawn

9 Nights
Europe - Northern Capitals

Ports:Le Havre (leaving) • London • Amsterdam •

Brugge • Le Verdon • Bilbao • La Coruna • Porto

+1 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Tapestry II

10 Nights
Paris To Normandy With 3 Nights In London

Ports:Paris (leaving) • Vernon • Caudebec • Normandy •

Rouen • Conflans Ste. Honorine • Paris • London

106 Reviews
Avalon Waterways
Avalon Waterways
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Stockholm (leaving) • Helsinki • Baltic Sea •

Klaipeda • Gdansk • Copenhagen • Berlin

+3 more

306 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Antwerp (leaving) • Amsterdam • London •

North Sea • Edinburgh • Invergordon • Lerwick

+2 more

331 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Europe - Baltic

Ports:Stockholm (leaving) • Tallinn • Riga • Visby •

Karlskrona • Rostock • Kiel • Copenhagen

+4 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Europe - Northern Capitals

Ports:Le Havre (leaving) • Amsterdam • Brugge •

London • La Rochelle-La Pallice • Le Verdon

+4 more

2,149 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
Europe - Northern Capitals

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Florence • Cannes • Barcelona •

Seville • Lisbon • Le Verdon • Amsterdam

+3 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Europe - Other

Ports:Le Havre (leaving) • London • Brugge •

Le Verdon • La Coruna • Porto • Gibraltar

+3 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Porto • La Coruna • Bilbao •

Bordeaux • Lorient • Saint-Malo • Paris

+3 more

782 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Britain Sampler With Paris To Normandy

Ports:London (leaving) • Edinburgh Island • Paris •

Vernon • Caudebec • Normandy • Rouen

+2 more

106 Reviews
Avalon Waterways
Avalon Waterways
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

79 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Porto • Vilagarcia •

La Coruna • Bilbao • St. Jean de Luz • Montoir

+64 more

331 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Stockholm (leaving) • Helsinki • Tallinn • Riga •

Visby • Gdansk • Copenhagen • Skagen • Esbjerg

+5 more

306 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Europe - Baltic

Ports:Le Havre (leaving) • Brugge • London •

Amsterdam • Copenhagen • Rostock • Gdansk

+5 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

