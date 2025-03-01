July 2026 Cruises to Thames River

Powered by AI

We found you 9 cruises

Avalon Tapestry II
Avalon Tapestry II

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllParis To Normandy With 3 Nights In London

Port: Paris • Vernon • Caudebec • Normandy • Rouen • Conflans Ste. Honorine • Paris • London+1 more

116
Avalon Waterways
Avalon Poetry II
Avalon Poetry II

17 Nights

17 Nights  Europe - AllGrand France With 3 Nights In London For Wine Love...

Port: Arles • Avignon • Viviers • Tournon • Lyon • Mâconnais • Paris • Dijon • Vernon • Caudebec+6 more

78
Avalon Waterways
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Navigator
Seven Seas Navigator
Compass Rose on Seven Seas Navigator (Photo: Regent Seven Seas Cruises)
Seven Seas Navigator
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.52.39 P M
Seven Seas Navigator
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.54.17 P M
Seven Seas Navigator
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 4.02.12 P M
Seven Seas Navigator

15 Nights

15 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Stockholm • Helsinki • Tallinn • Riga • Baltic Sea • Gdansk • Copenhagen • Berlin+6 more

330
Jul 28, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
S E I I
Scenic Eclipse II
Scenic Eclipse UK
Scenic Eclipse II
Scenic Eclipse II rendering (Photo/Scenic)
Scenic Eclipse II
The Balcony Suite on Scenic Eclipse (Photo: Scenic)
Scenic Eclipse II

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllWonders Of Europe: Bordeaux To London

Port: Bordeaux • Belle Ile • Concarneau • Hugh Town • Fowey • St. Kilda • Poole • Honfleur • Brugge+1 more

29
Jul 20, 2026
Scenic Luxury Ocean
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllJewels Of The Rhine & London

Port: Basel • Freiburg • Kehl • Germersheim • Koblenz • Cologne • Amsterdam • London

185
Jul 18, 2026
Emerald River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllLondon,paris & D-day

Port: London • Paris • Vernon • Normandy • Rouen • Les Andelys • Paris

50
Viking River Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  Europe - AllBritain Sampler With Paris To Normandy

Port: London • Edinburgh Island • Paris • Vernon • Caudebec • Normandy • Rouen+2 more

116
Avalon Waterways

80 Nights

80 Nights  Baltic SeaStar Collector: 2026 Grand Europe Adventure

Port: Stockholm • Tallinn • Helsinki • Ventspils • Gdansk • Bornholm • Copenhagen • Haugesund+58 more

129
Jul 15, 2026
Windstar Cruises

19 Nights

19 Nights  Europe - AllGrand France With 2 Nights In French Riviera & 3 N...

Port: France • French Riviera • Arles • Avignon • Viviers • Tournon • Lyon • Mâconnais • Paris+9 more

78
Avalon Waterways

Related Cruises

March 2025 Cruises to Thames River

March 2025 Cruises to Thames River

April 2025 Cruises to Thames River

April 2025 Cruises to Thames River

May 2025 Cruises to Thames River

May 2025 Cruises to Thames River

June 2025 Cruises to Thames River

June 2025 Cruises to Thames River

July 2025 Cruises to Thames River

July 2025 Cruises to Thames River

August 2025 Cruises to Thames River

August 2025 Cruises to Thames River

September 2025 Cruises to Thames River

September 2025 Cruises to Thames River

October 2025 Cruises to Thames River

October 2025 Cruises to Thames River

November 2025 Cruises to Thames River

November 2025 Cruises to Thames River

January 2026 Cruises to Thames River

January 2026 Cruises to Thames River

February 2026 Cruises to Thames River

February 2026 Cruises to Thames River

March 2026 Cruises to Thames River

March 2026 Cruises to Thames River

April 2026 Cruises to Thames River

April 2026 Cruises to Thames River

May 2026 Cruises to Thames River

May 2026 Cruises to Thames River

June 2026 Cruises to Thames River

June 2026 Cruises to Thames River

July 2026 Cruises to Thames River

July 2026 Cruises to Thames River

August 2026 Cruises to Thames River

August 2026 Cruises to Thames River

September 2026 Cruises to Thames River

September 2026 Cruises to Thames River

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 21st, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.