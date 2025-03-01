April 2026 Cruises to Thames River

We found you 12 cruises

Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky Cabins
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky Dining
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky Casino (Photo: Norwegian)
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEurope - Northern Capitals

Port: Copenhagen • Hamburg • Amsterdam • London • Brugge • Le Havre

2,204
Apr 26, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky Cabins
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky Dining
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky Casino (Photo: Norwegian)
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEurope - Northern Capitals

Port: Le Havre • Brugge • London • Amsterdam • Hamburg • Copenhagen

2,204
Apr 19, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
Avalon Tapestry II
Avalon Tapestry II

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllParis To Normandy With 3 Nights In London

Port: Paris • Vernon • Caudebec • Normandy • Rouen • Conflans Ste. Honorine • Paris • London+1 more

116
Avalon Waterways
Avalon Poetry II
Avalon Poetry II

17 Nights

17 Nights  Europe - AllGrand France With 3 Nights In London For Wine Love...

Port: Arles • Avignon • Viviers • Tournon • Lyon • Mâconnais • Paris • Dijon • Vernon • Caudebec+6 more

78
Apr 14, 2026
Avalon Waterways
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanTenerife To London

Port: Tenerife • Madeira • Lisbon • Porto • Bilbao • Bordeaux • Saint-Malo • Honfleur • London

35
Apr 17, 2026
Atlas Ocean Voyages

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllLondon,paris & D-day

Port: London • Paris • Vernon • Normandy • Rouen • Les Andelys • Paris

50
Viking River Cruises

28 Nights

28 Nights  Baltic SeaScandinavia & The British Isles

Port: London • Dover • English Channel • Dublin • Liverpool • Holyhead • Belfast • Ullapool+16 more

128
Apr 11, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  Europe - AllBritain Sampler With Paris To Normandy

Port: London • Edinburgh Island • Paris • Vernon • Caudebec • Normandy • Rouen+2 more

116
Avalon Waterways
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllTulips & The Rhine & London

Port: Basel • Freiburg • Kehl • Germersheim • Koblenz • Cologne • Amsterdam • London

187
Apr 11, 2026
Emerald River Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllBritish Isles Explorer

Port: London • Dover • English Channel • Dublin • Liverpool • Holyhead • Belfast • Ullapool+5 more

128
Apr 11, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

19 Nights

19 Nights  Europe - AllGrand France With 2 Nights In French Riviera & 3 N...

Port: France • French Riviera • Arles • Avignon • Viviers • Tournon • Lyon • Mâconnais • Paris+9 more

78
Apr 12, 2026
Avalon Waterways

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllTulips & The Rhine & London

Port: Basel • Freiburg • Kehl • Germersheim • Koblenz • Cologne • Amsterdam • London

33
Apr 19, 2026
Emerald River Cruises

