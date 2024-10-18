Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Thailand Cruise Deals

We found you 70 cruises

14 Nights

Southeast Asia & Hong Kong

Port: Hong Kong • South China Sea • Hanoi • Hue • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City +3 more

613 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
10 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Ho Chi Minh City • Sihanoukville • Ko Kood • Koh Samui • Bangkok

303 reviews
Dec 26, 2025
Oceania Cruises
14 Nights

India, Sri Lanka & Thailand

Port: Singapore • Kelang • Penang • Phuket • Hambantota • Colombo • Kochi • Goa • Mumbai

1,748 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
10 Nights

Vietnam & Thailand Cruise

Port: Singapore • Bangkok • Phu My • Nha Trang • Hue • Singapore

2,887 reviews
Jan 2, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
15 Nights

Far East Discovery

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Sihanoukville • Phu My • Nha Trang • Da Nang • Hanoi +1 more

834 reviews
Feb 1, 2025
Holland America Line
85 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Raiatea • Tahiti +48 more

410 reviews
Feb 25, 2025
Oceania Cruises
14 Nights

Far East Discovery

Port: Hong Kong • Hanoi • Da Nang • Nha Trang • Phu My • Sihanoukville • Bangkok • Koh Samui +1 more

834 reviews
Nov 10, 2024
Holland America Line
4 Nights

Penang & Phuket Cruise

Port: Singapore • Penang • Phuket • Singapore

2,887 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

32 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Port Elizabeth • Maputo • Nosy Be • Mayotte • Dar es Salaam +11 more

804 reviews
Dec 11, 2024
Oceania Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

98 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Kauai • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Dravuni Island • Auckland • Tauranga +37 more

1,032 reviews
Jan 21, 2026
Princess Cruises
14 Nights

Spice Route Cruise

Port: Dubai • Mumbai • Kochi • Phuket • Penang • Singapore

2,887 reviews
Nov 7, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
4 Nights

Penang & Phuket Cruise

Port: Singapore • Penang • Phuket • Singapore

767 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
12 Nights

Bali, Malaysia & Thailand

Port: Bali • Lombok • Bali • Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Phuket • Singapore

1,748 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
12 Nights

India, Sri Lanka & Thailand

Port: Mumbai • Goa • Colombo • Hambantota • Phuket • Penang • Kelang • Singapore

1,748 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
14 Nights

Asia - South East

Port: Taipei • Hong Kong • Coron • Puerto Princesa • Kota Kinabalu • Muara, Vietnam • Phu My +3 more

2,179 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cheap Thailand Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Thailand. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Thailand cruises. Save up to 68% on last minute Thailand cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Thailand cruises often sail to Cairns, Melbourne, Cape Town, Mumbai (Bombay) and Komodo Island during their cruise itinerary. Thailand cruises could leave from Laem Chabang, Bangkok, Mumbai, Yokohama, the West Coast and California. Most commonly, Thailand cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

