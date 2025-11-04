What is the best time to cruise to Thailand?

Though you can visit year-round, the best time to cruise to Thailand is between November and April when the country is cooler, drier (skip the rainy season!) and has a more comfortable climate for outdoor activities.

Serving as a dream destination for delicious eats, beach getaways and cultural exploration, Thailand deserves a spot on your vacation lineup. The best way to get a glimpse into what this Southeast Asian country and neighboring areas have to offer is to take a cruise to Thailand. Cruises dock in ports such as Phuket , Bangkok , and Koh Samui , an island known for its palm tree beaches and luxury resorts.

Thailand is a majorly warm and hot country, even during the winter months, so bring clothes that are lightweight and breathable. Be sure to include comfortable walking shoes, sunglasses, hats to protect your head and face from the sun and swimsuits for any beach trips you're planning after you dock.

You must have a passport to travel on a cruise to Thailand.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Thailand?

Before leaving Bangkok, be sure to pursue through the street food vendors and grab a bowl of delectable noodles, curry or satay. Also, make time for a lounging (or party) session on one of the picturesque island beaches. In Phuket, you can go see the The Great Buddha of Phuket statue and wander around the historic Old Phuket town which is accented with colorful shophouses.

What are some things to do in Thailand?

Though you can visit year-round, the best time to cruise to Thailand is between November and April when the country is generally cooler, drier (skip the rainy season!) and at a comfortable climate.

What is the best time to cruise to Thailand?

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages , per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 23rd, 2024 .