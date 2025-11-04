Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Thailand Cruises

Phuket (Photo:arlos castilla/Shutterstock)

About Thailand Cruises

Serving as a dream destination for delicious eats, beach getaways and cultural exploration, Thailand deserves a spot on your vacation lineup. The best way to get a glimpse into what this Southeast Asian country and neighboring areas have to offer is to take a cruise to Thailand. Cruises dock in ports such as Phuket, Bangkok, and Koh Samui, an island known for its palm tree beaches and luxury resorts.

Though you can visit year-round, the best time to cruise to Thailand is between November and April when the country is cooler, drier (skip the rainy season!) and has a more comfortable climate for outdoor activities.

You have a variety of options when choosing a cruise line to sail on, including Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Oceania Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Holland America Line (HAL) and Princess Cruises. But if you're unsure of which to pick, check out our expert-curated reviews, tips and more below to help you book your next cruise to Thailand.

Viking Orion (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Viking Orion
The Restaurant on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
Star Theater on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
The Deluxe Veranda Cabin on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
The Wintergarden on Viking Orion
Viking Orion

12 Nights

Bangkok,bali & Beyond

Port: Bangkok • Cruising • Kelang • Singapore • Cruising • Jakarta • Semarang • Surabaya • Bali

620 reviews
Nov 4, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

The Philippines Malaysia & Thailand

Port: Singapore • Bangkok • Phu My • Kota Kinabalu • Puerto Princesa • Manila • Hong Kong

1,137 reviews
Nov 23, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

137 Nights

137 Night Viking World Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Gulf of Mexico • Cozumel • Caribbean Sea • Cartagena • Colon +78 more

1,218 reviews
Dec 19, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore Cabins
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore Dining
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore Activity/Entertainment
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore

28 Nights

Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam & Taiwan

Port: Hong Kong • Hanoi • Da Nang • Ho Chi Minh City • Sihanoukville • Ko Kood • Bangkok • Singapore +7 more

145 reviews
Feb 16, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
35 Nights

Repositioning Cruise

Port: Singapore • Malacca • Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Phuket • Bay of Bengal • Hambantota +17 more

412 reviews
Apr 17, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Asia - South East

Port: Taipei • Hong Kong • Nha Trang • Phu My • Bangkok • Koh Samui • Singapore

2,127 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

92 Nights

Grand Pacific Explorer

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Glacier Bay • Yakutat • Valdez • Gulf of Alaska +62 more

620 reviews
Sep 14, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

5 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Phuket • Colombo

22 reviews
Feb 25, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

13 Nights

Far East Discovery Holiday

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Sihanoukville • Phu My • Nha Trang • Da Nang • Singapore

835 reviews
Dec 22, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Asia - South East

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Phu My • Nha Trang • Hong Kong • Taipei

2,127 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

116 Nights

116 Night World Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Malaga • Casablanca • Mindelo • Bahia de Salvador • Rio de Janeiro +46 more

420 reviews
Jan 7, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

140 Nights

140 Night South America Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cozumel • Puerto Limon • Colon • Panama Canal • Manta • Lima +61 more

67 reviews
Jan 6, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

12 Nights

Thailand & Vietnam Cruise

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Phu My • Nha Trang • Da Nang • Hanoi • Hong Kong

2,249 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Vietnam & Thailand Cruise

Port: Singapore • Bangkok • Phu My • Nha Trang • Hue • Singapore

2,888 reviews
Jan 2, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

149 Nights

149 Night Expedition Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Hilo • Maui • Kauai • Honolulu • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Moorea • Raiatea +70 more

67 reviews
Jan 8, 2027
Silversea
View All Prices

More about Thailand

What is the best time to cruise to Thailand?

Though you can visit year-round, the best time to cruise to Thailand is between November and April when the country is generally cooler, drier (skip the rainy season!) and at a comfortable climate.

Which cruise lines go to Thailand?

There are multiple cruise lines that go to Israel, including Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Oceania Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Holland America Line (HAL) and Princess Cruises.

What are some things to do in Thailand?

Before leaving Bangkok, be sure to pursue through the street food vendors and grab a bowl of delectable noodles, curry or satay. Also, make time for a lounging (or party) session on one of the picturesque island beaches. In Phuket, you can go see the The Great Buddha of Phuket statue and wander around the historic Old Phuket town which is accented with colorful shophouses.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Thailand?

You must have a passport to travel on a cruise to Thailand.

What should I pack for a cruise to Thailand?

Thailand is a majorly warm and hot country, even during the winter months, so bring clothes that are lightweight and breathable. Be sure to include comfortable walking shoes, sunglasses, hats to protect your head and face from the sun and swimsuits for any beach trips you're planning after you dock.

