  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Thailand Gourmet Food Cruises

Thailand Gourmet Food Cruises

We found you 177 cruises

Riviera

15 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Koh Samui • Bangkok •

Sihanoukville • South China Sea

+6 more

758 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Solstice

12 Nights
Vietnam & Thailand Cruise

Ports:Hong Kong (leaving) • Hanoi • Da Nang • Phu My •

Bangkok • Koh Samui • Singapore

2,207 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Riviera

16 Nights
Repositioning Cruise

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Kelang • Penang • Phuket •

Sabang • Colombo • Kochi • Mangalore • Goa

+4 more

758 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jewel

14 Nights
Asia - East Asia

Ports:Bangkok (leaving) • Koh Samui • Nha Trang •

Phu My • Celukan Bawang • Lembar • Bali

+1 more

2,337 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

11 Nights
Asia - South East

Ports:Bangkok (leaving) • Phu My • Nha Trang •

Singapore • Penang • Phuket • Langkawi • Kelang

2,337 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

28 Nights
Far East Discovery & China Explorer Collector

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Koh Samui • Bangkok •

Sihanoukville • Phu My • Nha Trang • Da Nang

+12 more

1,103 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
12 Nt Bali, Malaysia & Thailand Cruise

Ports:Bali (leaving) • Lombok • Celukan Bawang •

Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Phuket • Singapore

1,723 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Spice Route Cruise

Ports:Mumbai (leaving) • Goa • Colombo • Hambantota •

Phuket • Penang • Kelang • Singapore

1,723 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
The Philippines Malaysia & Thailand

Ports:Hong Kong (leaving) • Manila • Puerto Princesa •

Kota Kinabalu • Phu My • Bangkok • Singapore

1,103 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Asia - South East

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Kelang • Langkawi •

Phuket • Penang • Nha Trang • Phu My

+2 more

2,337 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Asia - South East

Ports:Bali (leaving) • Surabaya • Semarang • Jakarta •

Kelang • Singapore • Nha Trang • Phu My

+1 more

2,337 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Thailand & Vietnam Cruise

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Koh Samui • Bangkok •

Phu My • Nha Trang • Da Nang • Hanoi

+1 more

2,207 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights
Vietnam & Thailand Cruise

Ports:Hong Kong (leaving) • Hanoi • Da Nang • Phu My •

Bangkok • Koh Samui • Singapore

2,207 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Asia - South East

Ports:Bangkok (leaving) • Phu My • Muara, Brunei •

Kota Kinabalu • Puerto Princesa • Boracay

+4 more

2,337 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

150 Nights
150 Night World Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Atlantic Ocean • Dominica •

Barbados • Atlantic Ocean • Devil's Island

+101 more

386 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Thailand River Cruises

Thailand Luxury Cruises

Thailand Family Friendly Cruises

Thailand Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Thailand Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises

Thailand Singles Cruises

Thailand Cruises for the Disabled

Thailand Senior Citizen Cruises

Thailand Fitness & Health Cruises

Thailand Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map