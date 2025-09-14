Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Viking Orion Cruises to Thailand

Find Viking Orion Cruises to Thailand

We found you 19 cruises

92 Nights

Grand Pacific Explorer

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Glacier Bay • Yakutat • Valdez • Gulf of Alaska +62 more

613 reviews
Sep 14, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Southeast Asia & Hong Kong

Port: Bangkok • Koh Samui • Gulf of Thailand • Ho Chi Minh City • South China Sea • Hue +3 more

613 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Southeast Asia & Hong Kong

Port: Hong Kong • South China Sea • Hanoi • Hue • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City +3 more

613 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

78 Nights

Australia,asia & Alaska

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Glacier Bay • Yakutat • Valdez • Gulf of Alaska +50 more

613 reviews
Sep 14, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Sponsored

Sea the Caribbean like never before

  • Stretch your sea legs with Longer Caribbean Escapes
  • Up to 11-night getaways from Miami & San Juan
  • Discover hidden gems in brand new ports in Colombia & Barbados
  • Ultimate, kid-free relaxation - no nickel and diming

Virgin Voyages

12 Nights

Bangkok,bali & Beyond

Port: Bangkok • Cruising • Kelang • Singapore • Cruising • Jakarta • Semarang • Surabaya • Bali

613 reviews
Nov 4, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Bangkok,bali & Beyond

Port: Bali • Surabaya • Semarang • Jakarta • Cruising • Singapore • Kelang • Cruising +2 more

613 reviews
Apr 6, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

28 Nights

South Pacific Sojourn

Port: Sydney • Newcastle • Australian Coast • Brisbane • Australian Coast • Whitsundays +19 more

613 reviews
Mar 21, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

78 Nights

Australia,asia & Alaska

Port: Sydney • Newcastle • Australian Coast • Brisbane • Australian Coast • Whitsundays +53 more

613 reviews
Mar 30, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

26 Nights

Southeast Asia

Port: Bali • Surabaya • Semarang • Jakarta • Cruising • Singapore • Kelang • Cruising +10 more

613 reviews
Apr 6, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

26 Nights

Southeast Asia

Port: Hong Kong • South China Sea • Hanoi • Hue • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City +12 more

613 reviews
Oct 18, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

26 Nights

Southeast Asia

Port: Hong Kong • South China Sea • Hanoi • Hue • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City +11 more

613 reviews
Oct 21, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Bangkok,bali & Beyond

Port: Bangkok • Gulf of Thailand • Cruising • Kelang • Singapore • Cruising • Jakarta • Semarang +2 more

613 reviews
Nov 1, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

28 Nights

South Pacific Sojourn

Port: Sydney • Newcastle • Australian Coast • Brisbane • Australian Coast • Whitsundays +20 more

613 reviews
Mar 30, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

26 Nights

Southeast Asia

Port: Bali • Surabaya • Semarang • Hanoi • Jakarta • Cruising • Singapore • Kelang • Cruising +10 more

613 reviews
Apr 15, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

28 Nights

Southeast Asia Horizons

Port: Bangkok • Koh Samui • Gulf of Thailand • Ho Chi Minh City • South China Sea • Hue +13 more

613 reviews
Apr 27, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Seven Seas Navigator Cruises to Thailand

Seven Seas Navigator Cruises to Thailand

325 Reviews
Seven Seas Mariner Cruises to Thailand

Seven Seas Mariner Cruises to Thailand

396 Reviews
Norwegian Sky Cruises to Thailand

Norwegian Sky Cruises to Thailand

2,182 Reviews
Norwegian Sun Cruises to Thailand

Norwegian Sun Cruises to Thailand

2,179 Reviews
Silversea Silver Whisper Cruises to Thailand

Silversea Silver Whisper Cruises to Thailand

235 Reviews
Coral Princess Cruises to Thailand

Coral Princess Cruises to Thailand

1,032 Reviews
Seven Seas Voyager Cruises to Thailand

Seven Seas Voyager Cruises to Thailand

360 Reviews
Diamond Princess Cruises to Thailand

Diamond Princess Cruises to Thailand

932 Reviews
Norwegian Spirit Cruises to Thailand

Norwegian Spirit Cruises to Thailand

2,127 Reviews
Holland America Westerdam Cruises to Thailand

Holland America Westerdam Cruises to Thailand

1,137 Reviews
Oceania Nautica Cruises to Thailand

Oceania Nautica Cruises to Thailand

410 Reviews
Holland America Noordam Cruises to Thailand

Holland America Noordam Cruises to Thailand

834 Reviews
Celebrity Solstice Cruises to Thailand

Celebrity Solstice Cruises to Thailand

2,244 Reviews
MSC Magnifica Cruises to Thailand

MSC Magnifica Cruises to Thailand

416 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas Cruises to Thailand

Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas Cruises to Thailand

2,887 Reviews
Avalon Saigon Cruises to Thailand

Avalon Saigon Cruises to Thailand

2 Reviews
Silver Dawn Cruises to Thailand

Silver Dawn Cruises to Thailand

67 Reviews
Viking Venus Cruises to Thailand

Viking Venus Cruises to Thailand

250 Reviews
Azamara Onward Cruises to Thailand

Azamara Onward Cruises to Thailand

81 Reviews
Cunard Queen Anne Cruises to Thailand

Cunard Queen Anne Cruises to Thailand

44 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 12th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.