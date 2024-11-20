Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

We found you 12 cruises

14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Bangkok • Koh Samui • Ho Chi Minh City • South China Sea • Kota Kinabalu +6 more

273 reviews
Nov 20, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Sihanoukville • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City • Nha Trang +5 more

273 reviews
Feb 5, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

20 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Osaka • Beppu • Kanmon Strait • Pusan • Jelu Island • Seoul • Dalian • Shanghai +7 more

273 reviews
Nov 8, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • South China Sea • Hanoi • South China Sea • Nha Trang • Ho Chi Minh City +4 more

273 reviews
Nov 8, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

22 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Nagoya • Osaka • Cruising • Okinawa • Ryukyu Island • Taipei • Kao-Hsiung • Hong Kong +8 more

273 reviews
Oct 31, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • South China Sea • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Sihanoukville • South China Sea +7 more

273 reviews
Feb 14, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Bangkok • Koh Samui • Kelang • South China Sea • Cruising • Jakarta • Semarang • Surabaya • Bali

273 reviews
Nov 22, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Cruising • Hanoi • South China Sea • Nha Trang • Ho Chi Minh City • South China Sea +2 more

273 reviews
Nov 10, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

60 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Kobe • Kochi • Hiroshima • Kanmon Strait • Pusan • Nagasaki • Kagoshima +40 more

273 reviews
Oct 20, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Bali • Surabaya • Semarang • Jakarta • South China Sea • Kelang • Singapore +6 more

273 reviews
Feb 16, 2027
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

61 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin +42 more

273 reviews
Jan 12, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Bangkok • Koh Samui • Ho Chi Minh City • Nha Trang • Singapore • South China Sea +4 more

273 reviews
Nov 28, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

