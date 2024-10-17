Serving as a dream destination for delicious eats, beach getaways and cultural exploration, Thailand deserves a spot on your vacation lineup. The best way to get a glimpse into what this Southeast Asian country and neighboring areas have to offer is to take a cruise to Thailand. Cruises dock in ports such as Phuket, Bangkok, and Koh Samui, an island known for its palm tree beaches and luxury resorts.

Though you can visit year-round, the best time to cruise to Thailand is between November and April when the country is cooler, drier (skip the rainy season!) and has a more comfortable climate for outdoor activities.

You have a variety of options when choosing a cruise line to sail on, including Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Oceania Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Holland America Line (HAL) and Princess Cruises. But if you're unsure of which to pick, check out our expert-curated reviews, tips and more below to help you book your next cruise to Thailand.