More about Thailand
What is the best time to cruise to Thailand?
Though you can visit year-round, the best time to cruise to Thailand is between November and April when the country is generally cooler, drier (skip the rainy season!) and at a comfortable climate.
Which cruise lines go to Thailand?
What are some things to do in Thailand?
Before leaving Bangkok, be sure to pursue through the street food vendors and grab a bowl of delectable noodles, curry or satay. Also, make time for a lounging (or party) session on one of the picturesque island beaches. In Phuket, you can go see the The Great Buddha of Phuket statue and wander around the historic Old Phuket town which is accented with colorful shophouses.
Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Thailand?
You must have a passport to travel on a cruise to Thailand.
What should I pack for a cruise to Thailand?
Thailand is a majorly warm and hot country, even during the winter months, so bring clothes that are lightweight and breathable. Be sure to include comfortable walking shoes, sunglasses, hats to protect your head and face from the sun and swimsuits for any beach trips you're planning after you dock.