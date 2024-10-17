Thailand Cruises

Phuket (Photo:arlos castilla/Shutterstock)

About Thailand Cruises

Serving as a dream destination for delicious eats, beach getaways and cultural exploration, Thailand deserves a spot on your vacation lineup. The best way to get a glimpse into what this Southeast Asian country and neighboring areas have to offer is to take a cruise to Thailand. Cruises dock in ports such as Phuket, Bangkok, and Koh Samui, an island known for its palm tree beaches and luxury resorts.

Though you can visit year-round, the best time to cruise to Thailand is between November and April when the country is cooler, drier (skip the rainy season!) and has a more comfortable climate for outdoor activities.

You have a variety of options when choosing a cruise line to sail on, including Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Oceania Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Holland America Line (HAL) and Princess Cruises. But if you're unsure of which to pick, check out our expert-curated reviews, tips and more below to help you book your next cruise to Thailand.

We found you 238 cruises

Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit (Photo: Adam Coulter)

11 Night
Asia - South East

2,125 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium

12 Night
12 Nt Bali, Malaysia & Thailand Holiday

1,743 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit (Photo: Adam Coulter)

10 Night
Asia - South East

2,125 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

32 Night
Transpacific Cruise

1,032 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Asia - South East

2,125 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

16 Night
Asia - South East

2,170 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

35 Night
Repositioning Cruise

400 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Dubai To Singapore Cruise

1,497 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

6 Night
Southeast Asia Cruise

437 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
Bali, Malaysia & Thailand

1,743 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
Asia - South East

2,176 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
Thailand & Vietnam Cruise

2,236 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

150 Night
150 Night World Cruise

393 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
The Philippines Malaysia & Thailand

1,127 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

15 Night
Asia - South East

2,125 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

More about Thailand

What is the best time to cruise to Thailand?

Though you can visit year-round, the best time to cruise to Thailand is between November and April when the country is generally cooler, drier (skip the rainy season!) and at a comfortable climate.

Which cruise lines go to Thailand?

There are multiple cruise lines that go to Israel, including Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Oceania Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Holland America Line (HAL) and Princess Cruises.

What are some things to do in Thailand?

Before leaving Bangkok, be sure to pursue through the street food vendors and grab a bowl of delectable noodles, curry or satay. Also, make time for a lounging (or party) session on one of the picturesque island beaches. In Phuket, you can go see the The Great Buddha of Phuket statue and wander around the historic Old Phuket town which is accented with colorful shophouses.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Thailand?

You must have a passport to travel on a cruise to Thailand.

What should I pack for a cruise to Thailand?

Thailand is a majorly warm and hot country, even during the winter months, so bring clothes that are lightweight and breathable. Be sure to include comfortable walking shoes, sunglasses, hats to protect your head and face from the sun and swimsuits for any beach trips you're planning after you dock.

