Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Emerald Dawn Cruises to Switzerland

We found you 8 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Zurich - Lucerne & Jewels Of The Rhine

Port: Zurich • Lucerne • Zurich • Luzern • Basel • Breisach • Kehl • Rhine • Koblenz • Cologne +1 more

171 reviews
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Jewels Of The Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Kehl • Rhine • Koblenz • Cologne • Amsterdam

171 reviews
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices

13 Nights

Copenhagen & Jewels Of The Rhine & Glacier Express

Port: Copenhagen • Amsterdam • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Kehl • Freiburg • Basel • Zermatt +2 more

171 reviews
Sep 4, 2024
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Jewels Of The Rhine & Copenhagen

Port: Copenhagen • Amsterdam • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Kehl • Freiburg • Basel

171 reviews
Sep 4, 2024
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices
12 Nights

Zurich-lucerne & Jewels Of The Rhine & Amsterdam

Port: Zurich • Lucerne • Zurich • Luzern • Basel • Breisach • Kehl • Rhine • Koblenz • Cologne +1 more

171 reviews
Oct 9, 2024
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Amsterdam & Jewels Of The Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Kehl • Freiburg • Basel

171 reviews
Oct 17, 2024
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Jewels Of The Rhine & Glacier Express

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Kehl • Freiburg • Basel • Zermatt • Chur +1 more

171 reviews
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Jewels Of The Rhine & Amsterdam

Port: Basel • Breisach • Kehl • Rhine • Koblenz • Cologne • Amsterdam

171 reviews
Oct 12, 2024
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices

