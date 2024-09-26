Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Azamara Pursuit Cruises to Sweden

Find Azamara Pursuit Cruises to Sweden

We found you 2 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)
Azamara Pursuit
Aqualina on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Pursuit
White Night Deck Party on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Pursuit
Club Spa Suite on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)
Azamara Pursuit

9 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Mount Athos • Kavala • Ouranoupoli • Volos • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Santorini • Athens

161 reviews
Sep 26, 2024
Azamara
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)
Azamara Pursuit
Aqualina on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Pursuit
White Night Deck Party on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Pursuit
Club Spa Suite on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)
Azamara Pursuit

10 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Kavala • Ouranoupoli • Volos • Mykonos • Rhodes • Santorini • Crete +2 more

161 reviews
Aug 2, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices
Sponsored

Anniversary Sale – Save Up To 20%

  • Celebrate AmaWaterways’ 22nd anniversary with incredible savings
  • Receive up to 20% cruise savings on select 2024 and 2025 cruises
  • Combine with AirPlus fixed airfare – $899 for roundtrip Economy
  • Limited-time offer: Reserve your stateroom before September 30, 2024

AmaWaterways

Related Cruises

Seven Seas Navigator Cruises to Sweden

Seven Seas Navigator Cruises to Sweden

325 Reviews
Seven Seas Mariner Cruises to Sweden

Seven Seas Mariner Cruises to Sweden

397 Reviews
Silversea Silver Shadow Cruises to Sweden

Silversea Silver Shadow Cruises to Sweden

283 Reviews
Celebrity Infinity Cruises to Sweden

Celebrity Infinity Cruises to Sweden

1,682 Reviews
Norwegian Dawn Cruises to Sweden

Norwegian Dawn Cruises to Sweden

3,055 Reviews
Island Princess Cruises to Sweden

Island Princess Cruises to Sweden

1,237 Reviews
Sapphire Princess Cruises to Sweden

Sapphire Princess Cruises to Sweden

1,036 Reviews
Crown Princess Cruises to Sweden

Crown Princess Cruises to Sweden

2,250 Reviews
Emerald Princess Cruises to Sweden

Emerald Princess Cruises to Sweden

1,893 Reviews
Windstar Star Legend Cruises to Sweden

Windstar Star Legend Cruises to Sweden

126 Reviews
Viking Sky Cruises to Sweden

Viking Sky Cruises to Sweden

1,218 Reviews
Oceania Sirena Cruises to Sweden

Oceania Sirena Cruises to Sweden

303 Reviews
Silversea Silver Muse Cruises to Sweden

Silversea Silver Muse Cruises to Sweden

274 Reviews
Holland America Nieuw Statendam Cruises to Sweden

Holland America Nieuw Statendam Cruises to Sweden

290 Reviews
Le Laperouse Cruises to Sweden

Le Laperouse Cruises to Sweden

22 Reviews
Silver Dawn Cruises to Sweden

Silver Dawn Cruises to Sweden

67 Reviews
Viking Saturn Cruises to Sweden

Viking Saturn Cruises to Sweden

89 Reviews
Cunard Queen Anne Cruises to Sweden

Cunard Queen Anne Cruises to Sweden

52 Reviews
Crystal Serenity Cruises to Sweden

Crystal Serenity Cruises to Sweden

25 Reviews
Viking Vela Cruises to Sweden

Viking Vela Cruises to Sweden

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 24th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.