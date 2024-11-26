Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cruise Deals

We found you 86 cruises

4 Nights

Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: Barbados • St. Vincent • Grenada • Martinique

259 reviews
Nov 26, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Barbados • Grenada • St. Vincent • St. Lucia • Dominica • Antigua • St. Barts • San Juan +3 more

233 reviews
Dec 12, 2024
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

25 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Corner Brook • Sydney • Halifax • Saint John +18 more

233 reviews
Oct 28, 2024
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Lush & Lovely Islands Of The Lesser Antilles

Port: St. Maarten • St. Kitts • St. Barts • Puntarenas • Iles des Saintes • St. Lucia +2 more

261 reviews
Jan 11, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: New York • Atlantic Ocean • Hamilton • St. George • Atlantic Ocean • St. Barts +8 more

233 reviews
Nov 8, 2024
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: Martinique • Guadeloupe • St. Lucia • Barbados • St. Vincent • Grenada • Martinique

259 reviews
Nov 23, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Southern Caribbean - Tampa

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Aruba • Curacao • Grenada • St. Vincent • Antigua +3 more

2,371 reviews
Nov 30, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

12 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Cartagena • Santa Marta • Aruba • Curacao • Caribbean Sea • Scarborough • St. Vincent +5 more

303 reviews
Mar 11, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

22 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Genoa • Marseille • Malaga • Madeira • Tenerife • St. Maarten • Martinique • Guadeloupe +6 more

169 reviews
Nov 21, 2024
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: Martinique • Guadeloupe • St. Lucia • Barbados • St. Vincent • Grenada • Martinique

259 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Barbados • St. Vincent • Carriacou • Caribbean Sea • Curacao • Aruba • Caribbean Sea +4 more

303 reviews
Jan 29, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: San Juan • Virgin Gorda • Antigua • Saint-Pierre • St. Vincent • Grenada +2 more

737 reviews
Azamara
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Virgin Gorda • Antigua • Saint-Pierre • St. Vincent • Grenada • Scarborough • Barbados

737 reviews
Dec 6, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices

16 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Barbados • Scarborough • St. Lucia • Bequia • Curacao • Aruba • Cartagena • Colon • Roatan +3 more

36 reviews
Dec 21, 2024
Silversea
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: Martinique • Guadeloupe • Dominica • Barbados • St. Vincent • Grenada • Martinique

259 reviews
Feb 1, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

Cheap St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for St. Vincent and the Grenadines cruises. Save up to 62% on last minute St. Vincent and the Grenadines cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular St. Vincent and the Grenadines cruises often sail to Barbados, Tortola, St. John (U.S.V.I.), Colon (Cristobal) and Puntarenas (Puerto Caldera) during their cruise itinerary. St. Vincent and the Grenadines cruises could leave from Barbados, Fort de France, Fort Lauderdale, Marseille and Guadeloupe. Most commonly, St. Vincent and the Grenadines cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

