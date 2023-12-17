  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Romantic & Couples Cruises

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Romantic & Couples Cruises

We found you 157 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Silhouette

10 Nights
Ultimate Southern Caribbean

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • St. Maarten •

Barbados • St. Lucia • St. Vincent • Antigua

+1 more

2,064 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Caribbean Princess

11 Nights
Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Princess Cays •

St. Thomas • Dominica • St. Vincent • Barbados

+3 more

2,741 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Pride

7 Nights
Windward Islands Surf & Sunsets 7d Sju-sju

Ports:San Juan (leaving) • Grenada • Bequia •

St. Lucia • Iles des Saintes • St. Maarten

+1 more

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Moon

11 Nights
Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Barbados (leaving) • Bequia • St. Lucia •

Martinique • Antigua • St. Barts • St. Maarten

+3 more

29 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights
Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Barbados (leaving) • Bequia • Martinique •

St. Kitts • St. Barts • St. John • San Juan

+1 more

277 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

21 Nights
Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Princess Cays •

St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Kitts

+10 more

2,741 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • St. Kitts •

Guadeloupe • St. Lucia • St. Vincent

+5 more

1,857 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Barbados (leaving) • Bequia • Martinique •

St. Barts • Dominica • Grenada • St. Lucia

+1 more

343 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

6 Nights
Windward Ways & Tobago Cays 6d Orj-bgi

Ports:Aruba (leaving) • Willemstad • Bonaire •

Mayreau • Soufriere • Barbados

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Colombian & Southern Caribbean Coastlines 11d Bgi...

Ports:Barbados (leaving) • Bequia • St. Lucia •

Grenada • Aruba • Cartagena • Colon

114 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Windward Islands & Spanish New World 14d Bgi-blb

Ports:Barbados (leaving) • Mayreau • Soufriere •

Willemstad • Bonaire • Aruba • Santa Marta

+5 more

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Colombian & Southern Caribbean Coastlines 11d Onx-...

Ports:Colon (leaving) • Cartagena • Santa Marta •

Aruba • Willemstad • Bonaire • Grenada

+2 more

114 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
White Sands Of The Windwards 14d Sju-orj

Ports:San Juan (leaving) • St. Thomas • St. Barts •

Little Bay • Dominica • St. Lucia • Grenada

+6 more

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Barbados (leaving) • Bequia • Aruba • Bonaire •

Curacao • Scarborough • Grenada • St. Lucia

+1 more

277 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

6 Nights
Caribbean Cruise

Ports:San Juan (leaving) • St. Maarten • Antigua •

Iles des Saintes • St. Lucia • Bequia

+1 more

277 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

St. Vincent and the Grenadines River Cruises

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Luxury Cruises

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Family Friendly Cruises

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Gay & Lesbian Cruises

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Singles Cruises

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cruises for the Disabled

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Senior Citizen Cruises

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Fitness & Health Cruises

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map