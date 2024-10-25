Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Spain Cruise Deals

Spain Cruise Deals

We found you 659 cruises

23 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Marseille • Genoa • Rome • Palermo • Barcelona • Valencia • Seville • Tenerife • Barbados +3 more

1,316 reviews
Oct 25, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Norwegian Prima (Image: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Prima
Hudson's on Norwegian Prima (Photo/Colleen McDaniel)
Norwegian Prima
Sunbeds on Norwegian Prima's Ocean Boulevard (Photo/Colleen McDaniel)
Norwegian Prima
Cabin on Norwegian Prima (Photo/Colleen McDaniel)
Norwegian Prima

16 Nights

Repo - Transatlantic

Port: Rome • Florence • Cannes • Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Alicante • Malaga • Seville +3 more

371 reviews
Nov 7, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

18 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Seville • Tenerife • Barbados • Grenada • San Juan • Miami

1,316 reviews
Oct 30, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Nautica
Nautica
Nautica Cabins
Nautica
Nautica Dining
Nautica
Nautica Activity/Entertainment
Nautica
Nautica
Nautica

12 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Malta • Tunis • Palermo • Naples • Rome • Florence • Calvi • Cannes • Toulon • Barcelona +3 more

410 reviews
Sep 25, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Tenerife • Cartagena • Valencia • Barcelona

49 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Southampton • Paris • Bilbao • Vigo • Madeira • Antigua • St. Thomas • Grand Cayman • Galveston

1,802 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Buzios • Atlantic Ocean • Bahia de Salvador • Maceio • Recife +7 more

831 reviews
Apr 5, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Nights

Repo - Transatlantic

Port: Lisbon • Madeira • Tenerife • Porto Grande • Recife • Maceio • Bahia de Salvador +2 more

2,614 reviews
Dec 5, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Seville • Lisbon • Tampa

1,839 reviews
Nov 7, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

15 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Madeira • Gibraltar • Malaga • Corsica • Rome

1,885 reviews
Mar 24, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

13 Nights

13 Nt Bermuda & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Ponta Delgada • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

225 reviews
Mar 8, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

14 Nt Italy, Spain, Azores Transatlantic

Port: Bayonne • Ponta Delgada • Malaga • Cartagena • Barcelona • La Spezia • Rome

135 reviews
Apr 27, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

14 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Rome • La Spezia • Valencia • Cartagena • Malaga • Ponta Delgada • Bayonne

135 reviews
Oct 22, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

11 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Genoa • Barcelona • Casablanca • Tenerife • Madeira • Malaga • Marseille • Genoa

514 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

13 Nights

Repo - Transatlantic

Port: San Juan • La Romana • St. Maarten • Porto Grande • Tenerife • Lisbon

108 reviews
Apr 13, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

