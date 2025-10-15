Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Spain Cruises

Park Guell by architect Gaudi in a summer day in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo: S-F/Shutterstock)

About Spain Cruises

Spain is an ongoing fiesta of food, wine, art and dance. Cruise ships navigate continental ports such as Barcelona, Malaga and Cadiz as well as the outlying Canary and Balearic Islands. Spain's culture varies depending on the region. Cosmopolitan Catalonia, which includes Barcelona, has a strong Mediterranean flavor. Head farther south to Andalusia, and you'll notice a strong Moorish influence.

24 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Southampton • Lisbon • Valencia • Barcelona • Marseille • Rome • Alexandria • Suez Canal +4 more

55 reviews
Oct 15, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Trieste • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Bari • Corfu • Malta • Taormina • Rome • Barcelona

467 reviews
Oct 29, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Star Collector: Luck And Legends - Ireland And Sco...

Port: Dublin • Belfast • Londonderry • Killybegs • Galway • Dingle • Cobh • Waterford • Dublin +7 more

131 reviews
Jun 9, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Riviera & Mediterranean Jewels

Port: Rome • Positano • Lipari • Syracuse • Mgarr • Malta • Trapani • Tunis • La Ciotat • Rosas +1 more

91 reviews
Sep 29, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
12 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Saint-Tropez • Monaco • Florence • Rome • Naples • Syracuse • Santorini +3 more

835 reviews
Sep 15, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Porto • La Coruna • Bilbao • Pauillac • Paris • Dunkirk • Brugge • Southampton

235 reviews
May 16, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

23 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Marseille • Genoa • Rome • Palermo • Barcelona • Valencia • Seville • Tenerife • Barbados +3 more

1,317 reviews
Oct 25, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

25 Nights

Mediterranean Cultural Crossing Collectors' Voyage

Port: Athens • Katakolon • Sarande • Malta • Taormina • Naples • Rome • Corsica • Villefranche +6 more

1,106 reviews
Oct 24, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

West Indies To Iberia

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Alboran Sea • Seville • Casablanca • Atlantic Ocean • Madeira +3 more

1,586 reviews
Oct 16, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

26 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Atlantic Ocean • Walvis Bay • Atlantic Ocean • Luanda • Atlantic Ocean +17 more

412 reviews
May 22, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • Lisbon • Madeira • Las Palmas • Tenerife • Lanzarote • Vigo • Southampton

266 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Nights

Mediterranean & Adriatic Sojourn

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Villefranche • Florence • Rome • Naples • Taormina • Crotone +9 more

2,066 reviews
Jan 13, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

13 Nights

Europe - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • Madeira • Tenerife • Las Palmas • Gran Canaria • Lanzarote • Seville +1 more

588 reviews
Apr 21, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices

23 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • Tortola • Antigua • St. Maarten • Martinique • Barbados • Madeira • Lisbon +5 more

420 reviews
Nov 8, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Europe - Other

Port: Southampton • Brugge • Le Havre • La Rochelle-La Pallice • Le Verdon • Bilbao +8 more

3,924 reviews
Mar 14, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

More about Spain

What is the best time to cruise to Spain?

Depending on whether you are cruising the Spanish islands or ports along the Western Mediterranean, the best time for your cruise will vary. The islands are temperate year-round so cruising is pleasant any time, but cities like Barcelona can be a bit chilly during the winter months. Any time between May and October should be a safe bet, though the summer months can be incredibly crowded.

Which cruise lines go to Spain?

Spanish ports are commonplace on many Western Mediterranean cruise itineraries. Mainstream lines like Royal Caribbean, Celebrity and MSC call on this European country, as well as UK-based lines like P&O and Marella Cruises.

What are some things to do in Spain?

From touring the architecture of Gaudi in Barcelona to bar- and beach-hopping in Ibiza, there is no shortage of things to do in Spain. In Menorca you might head to s'Albufera des Grau Natural Park to walk the nature trails and in Palma de Mallorca you can explore the cathedral of La Seu and a number of other historic sights. For more: Spanish Island Cruise Tips.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Spain?

Yes, a passport is required for cruises in Spain.

What should I pack for a cruise to Spain?

Light layers and comfortable walking shoes are a must throughout all of Spain. If you're traveling during the summer or visiting the islands, be sure to bring a bathing suit and sun protection, as well.

