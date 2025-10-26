Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Spain Cruises

Park Guell by architect Gaudi in a summer day in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo: S-F/Shutterstock)

About Spain Cruises

Spain is an ongoing fiesta of food, wine, art and dance. Cruise ships navigate continental ports such as Barcelona, Malaga and Cadiz as well as the outlying Canary and Balearic Islands. Spain's culture varies depending on the region. Cosmopolitan Catalonia, which includes Barcelona, has a strong Mediterranean flavor. Head farther south to Andalusia, and you'll notice a strong Moorish influence.

  • More about Spain

  • What is the best time to cruise to Spain?

  • Which cruise lines go to Spain?

We found you 2,556 cruises

17 Nights

Star Collector: Romance Of The West Med

Port: Rome • Portoferraio • Bastia • Calvi • Port Mahon • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona +7 more

117 reviews
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices
Scarlet Lady (Photo: Virgin Voyages)
Scarlet Lady
Gunbae Korean BBQ Restaurant on Scarlet Lady
Scarlet Lady
A Light Show in The Manor.
Scarlet Lady
Virgin Voyages refreshed cabin (Photo/Virgin Voyages)
Scarlet Lady

10 Nights

A Scarlet Fright Voyage

Port: Athens • Mykonos • Catania • Rome • La Spezia • Corsica • Cannes • Barcelona

1,221 reviews
Oct 24, 2024
Virgin Voyages
View All Prices

23 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Marseille • Genoa • Rome • Palermo • Barcelona • Valencia • Seville • Tenerife • Barbados +3 more

1,317 reviews
Oct 25, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Portimao • Seville • Gibraltar • Motril • Ibiza • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona +4 more

3,053 reviews
Mar 30, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Sponsored

Sea the Caribbean like never before

  • Stretch your sea legs with Longer Caribbean Escapes
  • Up to 11-night getaways from Miami & San Juan
  • Discover hidden gems in brand new ports in Colombia & Barbados
  • Ultimate, kid-free relaxation - no nickel and diming

Virgin Voyages

14 Nights

Mediterranean Antiquities

Port: Athens • Kusadasi • Crete • Ionian Sea • Taormina • Naples • Rome • Florence +4 more

89 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Rome • Florence • Mediterranean Sea • Cannes • Saint-Tropez • Toulon • Palma de Mallorca +1 more

63 reviews
May 31, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

18 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Rio de Janeiro • Tenerife • Lanzarote • Casablanca • Gibraltar • Barcelona

1,033 reviews
Feb 11, 2026
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

13 Nights

Repo - Transatlantic

Port: Rome • Cannes • Ibiza • Cartagena • Ponta Delgada • Port Canaveral

4,439 reviews
Oct 17, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

16 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Rome • Sardinia • Malaga • Casablanca • Madeira • Tenerife • Fort Lauderdale

2,790 reviews
Nov 10, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Iberian Adventure

Port: Amsterdam • Isle of Portland • Bilbao • La Coruna • Porto • Lisbon • Seville +5 more

288 reviews
Sep 7, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

18 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Seville • Tenerife • Barbados • Grenada • San Juan • Miami

1,317 reviews
Oct 30, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Alicante • Valencia • Barcelona • Rome

417 reviews
Dec 27, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Europe - Other

Port: Barcelona • Cannes • Florence • Rome • Naples • Ragusa • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Split +1 more

3,053 reviews
Oct 7, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Villefranche • Florence • Rome • Sorrento • Amasra • Kotor • Sibenik +2 more

841 reviews
Apr 21, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Genoa • Rome • Palermo • Malta • Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa

66 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

More about Spain

What is the best time to cruise to Spain?

Depending on whether you are cruising the Spanish islands or ports along the Western Mediterranean, the best time for your cruise will vary. The islands are temperate year-round so cruising is pleasant any time, but cities like Barcelona can be a bit chilly during the winter months. Any time between May and October should be a safe bet, though the summer months can be incredibly crowded.

Which cruise lines go to Spain?

Spanish ports are commonplace on many Western Mediterranean cruise itineraries. Mainstream lines like Royal Caribbean, Celebrity and MSC call on this European country, as well as UK-based lines like P&O and Marella Cruises.

What are some things to do in Spain?

From touring the architecture of Gaudi in Barcelona to bar- and beach-hopping in Ibiza, there is no shortage of things to do in Spain. In Menorca you might head to s'Albufera des Grau Natural Park to walk the nature trails and in Palma de Mallorca you can explore the cathedral of La Seu and a number of other historic sights. For more: Spanish Island Cruise Tips.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Spain?

Yes, a passport is required for cruises in Spain.

What should I pack for a cruise to Spain?

Light layers and comfortable walking shoes are a must throughout all of Spain. If you're traveling during the summer or visiting the islands, be sure to bring a bathing suit and sun protection, as well.

Related Cruises

Alcudia

Alcudia

Bilbao

Bilbao

149 Reviews
Cartagena (Spain)

Cartagena (Spain)

529 Reviews
La Coruna

La Coruna

292 Reviews
Marbella

Marbella

Roses

Roses

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 15th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.