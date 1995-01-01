Spain—an enchanting symphony of sun, siestas, and sangrias! With its diverse tapestry, this Mediterranean jewel offers cruisers a rich cultural buffet. Dive into the vibrant heart of Catalonia with Barcelona's Gaudi masterpieces, or be mesmerized by Malaga's Moorish influences. In Alcudia, embrace history with ancient Roman ruins and idyllic beaches, where a sip of sangria in the sun is a must. Head north to Bilbao, where Frank Gehry's Guggenheim stands as a beacon of modernity against a backdrop of charming old quarters and delectable tapas bars. In Cartagena, history unfurls across epochs—from Carthaginians to Moors—inviting explorers to delve into its archaeological treasures. Lose yourself in A Coruña's winding lanes and cafes, where echoes of Celtic heritage linger and the majestic Maria Pita Square awaits. For those craving luxury, Marbella offers a playground of upscale boutiques and stunning coastal vistas, with a rich palette of local wines to savor. Lastly, Roses on the Costa Brava beckons with its world-renowned bay and historic sites, perfect for birdwatching and exploring. Each port is a gateway to a world of stories and experiences, ready to make your Spanish cruise a dream escapade!