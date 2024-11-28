Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find MSC Magnifica Cruises to Spain

We found you 46 cruises

3 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Rome • Genoa

413 reviews
Nov 28, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

19 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • Tortola • Antigua • St. Maarten • Martinique • Barbados • Madeira • Lisbon +2 more

413 reviews
Nov 8, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Tarragona • Valencia • Florence • Rome

413 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

116 Nights

116 Night World Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Malaga • Casablanca • Mindelo • Bahia de Salvador • Rio de Janeiro +46 more

413 reviews
Jan 7, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

22 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • Tortola • Antigua • St. Maarten • Martinique • Barbados • Madeira • Lisbon +4 more

413 reviews
Nov 8, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

20 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • Tortola • Antigua • St. Maarten • Martinique • Barbados • Madeira • Lisbon +3 more

413 reviews
Nov 8, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

116 Nights

116 Night World Cruise

Port: Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Malaga • Casablanca • Mindelo • Bahia de Salvador +45 more

413 reviews
Jan 5, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

27 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Nassau • Miami • Tortola • Antigua • St. Maarten +9 more

413 reviews
Nov 4, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Alicante • Valencia • Barcelona • Rome

413 reviews
Dec 27, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Genoa • Florence • Marseille • Barcelona • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca • Rome • Genoa

413 reviews
Dec 28, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

4 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Valencia • Barcelona • Rome • Genoa

413 reviews
Nov 27, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

18 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • Tortola • Antigua • St. Maarten • Martinique • Barbados • Madeira • Lisbon +1 more

413 reviews
Nov 8, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Rome • Genoa • Florence • Marseille • Barcelona • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca • Rome • Genoa

413 reviews
Dec 27, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

4 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Rome • Genoa • Florence • Marseille • Barcelona

413 reviews
Dec 27, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

5 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Alicante • Valencia

413 reviews
May 5, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

