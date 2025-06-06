Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Crystal Serenity Cruises to Spain

Find Crystal Serenity Cruises to Spain

We found you 7 cruises

Crystal Serenity (Photo: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Serenity

6 Nights

Marseille To Lisbon

Port: Marseille • Barcelona • Malaga • Portimao • Lisbon

25 reviews
Jun 6, 2025
Crystal
View All Prices
Crystal Serenity (Photo: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Serenity

7 Nights

Barcelona To Marseille

Port: Barcelona • Cartagena • Malaga • Gibraltar • Porto Mahon • Saint-Tropez • Marseille

25 reviews
May 30, 2025
Crystal
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Serenity (Photo: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Serenity

9 Nights

Cse-009-250322

Port: Las Palmas • Tenerife • Lanzarote • Agadir • Casablanca • Portimao • Lisbon

25 reviews
Mar 22, 2025
Crystal
View All Prices
Crystal Serenity (Photo: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Serenity

14 Nights

Cse-014-250331

Port: Lisbon • Seville • Malaga • Cartagena • Valencia • Malta • Crete • Rhodes • Kusadasi +1 more

25 reviews
Mar 31, 2025
Crystal
View All Prices
6 Nights

Civitavecchia To Barcelona

Port: Rome • Sardinia • Tunis • Palma de Mallorca • Valencia • Barcelona

25 reviews
May 24, 2025
Crystal
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Nights

Cse-017-250305

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Ilheus • Bahia de Salvador • Recife • Cape Verde • Porto Grande • Las Palmas

25 reviews
Mar 5, 2025
Crystal
View All Prices

6 Nights

Cse-006-250504

Port: Rome • Liverpool • Portofino • Villefranche • Barcelona

25 reviews
May 4, 2025
Crystal
View All Prices

