Find Celebrity Apex Cruises to Spain

We found you 13 cruises

13 Nights

13 Nt Bermuda & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Ponta Delgada • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

230 reviews
Mar 8, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Spain & Portugal Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Lisbon • Porto • La Coruna • Southampton

230 reviews
Apr 6, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Spain & Portugal Cruise

Port: Southampton • Brugge • La Coruna • Porto • Vigo • Bilbao • Southampton

230 reviews
Apr 24, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Italy & Spain

Port: Southampton • Gibraltar • Villefranche • La Spezia • Portofino • Rome • Sardinia +2 more

230 reviews
Sep 13, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
9 Nights

Spain & Portugal Cruise

Port: Southampton • La Coruna • Vigo • Porto • Lisbon • Bilbao • Southampton

230 reviews
Jul 17, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

13 Nights

13 Nt Western Europe Transatlantic

Port: Southampton • Vigo • Porto • Ponta Delgada • King's Wharf • Port Canaveral

230 reviews
Oct 19, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Canaries & Portugal Cruise

Port: Southampton • Vigo • Porto • Lanzarote • Tenerife • Madeira • La Coruna • Southampton

230 reviews
Apr 13, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Canaries & Portugal Cruise

Port: Southampton • Porto • Lisbon • Gran Canaria • Tenerife • Madeira • La Coruna • Southampton

230 reviews
Oct 12, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Canaries & Portugal Cruise

Port: Southampton • Vigo • Madeira • Tenerife • Gran Canaria • Lisbon • Porto • Southampton

230 reviews
Oct 8, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Canaries & Portugal Cruise

Port: Southampton • Madeira • Tenerife • Gran Canaria • Lisbon • Porto • La Coruna • Southampton

230 reviews
Oct 1, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

13 Nights

Spain, Portugal & Mediterranean

Port: Southampton • Porto • Lisbon • Valencia • Barcelona • Ibiza • Palma de Mallorca • Seville +1 more

230 reviews
Sep 18, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Canaries & Portugal Cruise

Port: Southampton • Porto • Lisbon • Gran Canaria • Tenerife • Madeira • Vigo • Southampton

230 reviews
Sep 27, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

12 Nt Spain & Portugal

Port: Southampton • Porto • Lisbon • Seville • Barcelona • Cartagena • Gibraltar • La Coruna +1 more

230 reviews
Jul 26, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

