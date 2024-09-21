Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Azamara Journey Cruises to Spain

We found you 14 cruises

12 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Taormina • Sorrento • Rome • Florence • Villefranche • Cartagena • Malaga • Gibraltar +1 more

843 reviews
Sep 21, 2024
View All Prices
12 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Villefranche • Florence • Rome • Sorrento • Amasra • Kotor • Sibenik +2 more

843 reviews
Apr 21, 2025
View All Prices
10 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Portimao • Seville • St. Lucia • Agadir • Madeira • Liverpool • Tenerife +1 more

843 reviews
Nov 22, 2025
View All Prices
12 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Florence • Portovenere • Bastia • Villefranche • Barcelona • Malaga • Gibraltar +2 more

843 reviews
May 20, 2025
View All Prices
10 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Minorca • Sardinia • Tunis • Malta • Catania • Sorrento +3 more

843 reviews
Sep 29, 2025
View All Prices

9 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Seville • Gibraltar • Malaga • Cartagena • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca +1 more

843 reviews
Apr 12, 2025
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

59 Nights

Grand Voyage Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Portimao • Seville • St. Lucia • Agadir • Madeira • Liverpool • Tenerife +23 more

843 reviews
Nov 22, 2025
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Madeira • Liverpool • San Sebastian • Tenerife • Gran Canaria

843 reviews
Mar 15, 2026
View All Prices

13 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Bordeaux • Bilbao • Ferrol • Lisbon • Seville • Gibraltar • Malaga • Cartagena • Valencia +1 more

843 reviews
Sep 16, 2025
View All Prices

11 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca • Alicante • Motril • Malaga • Ceuta • Seville +1 more

843 reviews
Nov 11, 2025
View All Prices

12 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Kusadasi • Aghios Nikolaos • Catania • Salerno • Rome • Florence • Villefranche +2 more

843 reviews
Oct 30, 2025
View All Prices

8 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Gran Canaria • Lanzarote • Agadir • St. Lucia • Gibraltar • Seville • Lisbon

843 reviews
View All Prices

15 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Madeira • Liverpool • San Sebastian • Tenerife • Gran Canaria • Lanzarote • Agadir +4 more

843 reviews
Mar 15, 2026
View All Prices

56 Nights

Grand Voyage Cruise

Port: Port Louis • Antsiranana • Nosy Be • Mayotte • Walvis Bay • Mombasa • Seychelles • La Digue +21 more

843 reviews
Jan 4, 2026
View All Prices

