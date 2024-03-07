Cruises from Fremantle to Spain

Cruises from Fremantle to Spain

We found you 1 cruise

Unfortunately, we did not find any cruises that match what you selected.

  • Try removing some of your selections
  • Try a different combination of criteria
Sponsored

March to the Med this summer

  • 60% off your 2nd sailor + up to US $400 in free drinks
  • Over $1,000 in value and flexible policies
  • The luxury you deserve — without the nickel and diming from the others
  • Secure your Mediterranean adventure by March 27th

Virgin Voyages

Related Cruises

Cruises from Alicante to Spain

100 Reviews

Cruises from Piraeus to Spain

1,489 Reviews

Cruises from Barbados to Spain

1,768 Reviews

Cruises from Barcelona to Spain

2,591 Reviews

Cruises from Bergen to Spain

759 Reviews

Cruises from Cannes to Spain

550 Reviews

Cruises from Copacabana Beach to Spain

151 Reviews

Cruises from Dubai to Spain

262 Reviews

Cruises from Livorno to Spain

1,244 Reviews

Cruises from Fort de France to Spain

432 Reviews

Cruises from Fremantle to Spain

101 Reviews

Cruises from Messina to Spain

444 Reviews

Cruises from Manhattan to Spain

1,149 Reviews

Cruises from Nice to Spain

147 Reviews

Cruises from Le Havre to Spain

382 Reviews

Cruises from Rotterdam to Spain

152 Reviews

Cruises from San Juan to Spain

4,380 Reviews

Cruises from Toulon to Spain

367 Reviews

Cruises from Florida to Spain

Cruises from California to Spain

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of March 7th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.