Cruises from Aruba to Spain

Cruises from Aruba to Spain

We found you 3 cruises

7 Nights

Panama Canal, Cartagena, San Blas Islands & More

Port: Aruba • Cartagena • San Blas Islands • Batumi • Panama Canal • Balboa

131 reviews
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

Star Collector: Natural History Meets Ancient Myst...

Port: Aruba • Santa Marta • Cartagena • Batumi • Colon • Batumi • San Andres Island • Roatan +3 more

262 reviews
Feb 1, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

In The Wake Of The Spanish Armadas

Port: Aruba • Santa Marta • Cartagena • Batumi • Colon

262 reviews
Feb 1, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices
