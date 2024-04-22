  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Scenic Ocean Cruises to Spain

Scenic Ocean Cruises to Spain

We found you 13 cruises

Scenic Eclipse

10 Night
Heritage & Traditions Of Western Europe

49 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
Scenic Eclipse

9 Night
Spain & Portugal: Catalonia Coastlines To The Alga...

49 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
Scenic Eclipse

7 Night
Amalfi Coast & Southern France

49 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
Scenic Eclipse

10 Night
Incredible Iberian Discovery

49 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
Sponsored

Save 20% on Your Next River Cruise

  • Enjoy 20% off your AmaWaterways river cruise fare
  • Available on select 2023 or 2024 Europe and Mekong river cruises
  • Limited-time offer: Reserve your stateroom before December 31, 2023
  • Europe departures eligible for our special AirPlus rates on flights

AmaWaterways

Cruise Critic Favorite

19 Night
Crossing The Equator: Rio To The Spanish Riviera

49 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

11 Night
Portugal To Ireland: The History & Traditions Of E...

49 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Treasures Of Spain: Costa Del Sol & The Balearic I...

49 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Mediterranean Escapade: Spain & The French Riviera

49 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
French Riviera & The Catalan Coastline

49 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Alluring Rivieras: Cote D'azur & Italian Coastline

49 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

8 Night
French & Italian Rivieras

49 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
The Hidden Wonders Of The Mediterranean

49 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

20 Night
Wonders Of The Mediterranean & Western Europe

49 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

Related Cruises

Carnival Cruises to Spain

Celebrity Cruises to Spain

Holland America Line Cruises to Spain

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to Spain

Royal Caribbean Cruises to Spain

Seabourn Cruises to Spain

Silversea Cruises to Spain

Lindblad Expeditions Cruises to Spain

Swan Hellenic Cruises to Spain

Costa Cruises to Spain

Sea Cloud Cruises to Spain

Oceania Cruises to Spain

MSC Cruises to Spain

Azamara Cruises to Spain

Ponant Cruises to Spain

CroisiEurope Cruises to Spain

Emerald River Cruises Cruises to Spain

Virgin Voyages Cruises to Spain

Silversea Expeditions Cruises to Spain

Atlas Ocean Voyages Cruises to Spain

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of October 28th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map