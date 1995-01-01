Set sail for the Southern Caribbean, an undiscovered paradise glittering with natural beauty and inviting adventures. Dive into Antigua’s charm, where a beach awaits for every day of your cruise. Explore English Harbour’s storied past or hop over to Barbuda for untouched pink shores. Glide onward to Aruba, a sun-drenched jewel where sandy beaches meet vibrant Dutch culture, perfect for a relaxing snorkel or a vibrant sunset cruise. On Banana Coast in Honduras, discover history laced with tales of pirates and explore Trujillo’s vibrant past without the tourist masses. Feel the warmth of Barbados, from surf-pounded Bathsheba to its historic rum distilleries. Sail to serene Bequia, where serenity amidst palms and the azure sea stay untouched by time. Bonaire beckons ecotourists with its leading conservation efforts and thriving diving scenes. Cultured Curacao bursts with colorful Willemstad and its fascinating Dutch heritage. On Dominica, immerse in untouched rainforests and geothermal wonders; seek Grenada's spicy scents and tropical adventures. Marvel at Guadeloupe’s "butterfly" beauty, discover Martinique’s volcanic and rum-filled allure, or relax on Mayreau’s pristine beaches. Each island, a unique blend of adventure and culture, promises a memorable Southern Caribbean journey.