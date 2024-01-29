  • Newsletter
Southern Caribbean Romantic & Couples Cruises

Southern Caribbean Romantic & Couples Cruises

We found you 143 cruises

Grandeur of the Seas

10 Nights
Southern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Puerto Plata • San Juan •

Antigua • Barbados • St. Lucia • St. Kitts

+1 more

1,770 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Silhouette

10 Nights
Ultimate Southern Caribbean

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • St. Maarten •

Barbados • St. Lucia • St. Vincent • Antigua

+1 more

2,064 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Freedom of the Seas

8 Nights
Southern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • St. Maarten •

St. Lucia • St. Kitts • Fort Lauderdale

2,393 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Summit

7 Nights
Southern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:San Juan (leaving) • St. Maarten • Antigua •

St. Lucia • Barbados • Dominica • San Juan

2,451 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Virgin Voyages

11 Nights
Southern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Puerto Limon • Colon •

Cartagena • Aruba • Curacao • Miami

1,770 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Grand Cayman •

Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • Fort Lauderdale

2,279 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Southern Caribbean Holiday

Ports:San Juan (leaving) • St. Maarten • Antigua •

St. Lucia • Barbados • Dominica • San Juan

2,451 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Aruba, Curacao & Cayman Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Grand Cayman •

Curacao • Aruba • Bonaire • Fort Lauderdale

2,279 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Aruba, Curacao & Cayman Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Grand Cayman •

Aruba • Curacao • Fort Lauderdale

2,279 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Ultimate Southern Caribbean

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • St. Maarten •

Dominica • Scarborough • Barbados • Antigua

+1 more

2,064 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Panama Canal Sunfarer

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Half Moon Cay •

Curacao • Cartagena • Gatun Lake • Panama Canal

+4 more

1,028 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Princess Cays •

St. Thomas • Dominica • St. Vincent • Barbados

+3 more

2,741 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights
Aruba, Curacao & Cayman Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Grand Cayman •

Aruba • Curacao • Fort Lauderdale

2,279 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Southern Caribbean

Ports:Boston (leaving) • King's Wharf • St. Thomas •

St. Maarten • St. Lucia • Barbados • Curacao

+2 more

1,028 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights
10 Nt Ultimate Southern Caribbean

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Antigua • Barbados •

St. Lucia • Martinique • St. Kitts

+1 more

2,279 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

