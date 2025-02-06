Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Royal Caribbean Explorer of the Seas Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

We found you 12 cruises

10 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Maarten • Dominica • Antigua • St. Kitts • Miami

2,046 reviews
Feb 6, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
11 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Limon • Colon • Cartagena • Aruba • Curacao • Miami

2,046 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
11 Nights

11 Nt Southern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Miami • Puerto Limon • Colon • Cartagena • Aruba • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Miami

2,046 reviews
Jan 5, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Labadee • San Juan • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Lucia • St. Kitts • Miami

2,046 reviews
Mar 20, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
10 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Maarten • St. Lucia • Antigua • St. Croix • Miami

2,046 reviews
Dec 5, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
10 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Lucia • St. Croix • Miami

2,046 reviews
Jan 16, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
11 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Limon • Colon • Cartagena • Aruba • Grand Cayman • Miami

2,046 reviews
Jan 26, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
10 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Maarten • St. Lucia • Antigua • St. Kitts • Miami

2,046 reviews
Apr 10, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Southern Caribbean Holiday

Port: Miami • Labadee • San Juan • St. Maarten • St. Lucia • Antigua • St. Kitts • Miami

2,046 reviews
Dec 26, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Labadee • San Juan • St. Maarten • St. Lucia • Antigua • St. Kitts • Miami

2,046 reviews
Nov 14, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
11 Nights

Southern Caribbean Holiday

Port: Miami • Puerto Limon • Colon • Cartagena • Aruba • Curacao • Miami

2,046 reviews
Dec 15, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
9 Nights

Southern Caribbean Holiday

Port: Port Canaveral • Grand Cayman • Aruba • Curacao • Port Canaveral

2,046 reviews
Dec 27, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
