Find Explora II Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

We found you 9 cruises

Explora II rendering (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora II
Explora Journeys Indoor Pool, 2
Explora II
Explora Journeys Lobby
Explora II
Explora I (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora II

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - WesternAn Extended Journey Of Tropical Radiance And Sun-k...

Port: San Juan • Bonaire • Curacao • Aruba • St. Barts • San Juan • Antigua • St. Barts+3 more

14
Mar 26, 2026
Explora Journeys
Explora II rendering (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora II
Explora Journeys Indoor Pool, 2
Explora II
Explora Journeys Lobby
Explora II
Explora I (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora II

15 Nights

15 Nights  Caribbean - WesternAn Extended Journey To Abc Island Heritage And Fla...

Port: Miami • St. Thomas • Terre-de-Haut • Barbados • Martinique • St. Kitts • San Juan • Bonaire+4 more

14
Mar 18, 2026
Explora Journeys
Explora II rendering (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora II
Explora Journeys Indoor Pool, 2
Explora II
Explora Journeys Lobby
Explora II
Explora I (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora II

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternA Journey From San Juan To San Juan

Port: San Juan • Bonaire • Curacao • Aruba • St. Barts • San Juan

14
Mar 26, 2026
Explora Journeys
Explora II rendering (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora II
Explora Journeys Indoor Pool, 2
Explora II
Explora Journeys Lobby
Explora II
Explora I (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora II

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - WesternA Journey From Miami To Miami

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • Bonaire • Aruba • Curacao • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami

14
Jan 25, 2026
Explora Journeys
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - WesternAn Extended Journey Of Caribbean Melodies And Abc...

Port: Miami • Road Bay • Dominica • Guadeloupe • St. Lucia • San Juan • Aruba • Curacao+3 more

14
Feb 14, 2025
Explora Journeys

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternA Journey To The Southerly Latitudes Of The Lesser...

Port: San Juan • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • Scarborough • Barbados

14
Feb 21, 2025
Explora Journeys
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - WesternAn Extended Journey Of Caribbean Culture

Port: San Juan • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • Scarborough • Barbados • St. Lucia+5 more

14
Feb 21, 2025
Explora Journeys

20 Nights

20 Nights  Caribbean - WesternAn Extended Journey Of Island Escapes, Colourful S...

Port: Miami • St. Thomas • Guadeloupe • St. Lucia • Little Bay • St. John • Miami • Puerto Plata+5 more

14
Jan 15, 2026
Explora Journeys

20 Nights

20 Nights  Caribbean - WesternAn Extended Journey To Delightful Island Towns And...

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • Bonaire • Aruba • Curacao • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami+6 more

14
Jan 25, 2026
Explora Journeys

Related Cruises

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

79 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 23rd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.