Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Cruises from Colon to the Southern Caribbean

Cruises from Colon to the Southern Caribbean

We found you 14 cruises

1 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Colon • Cartagena

1,677 reviews
Apr 25, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Colon • Cartagena • Aruba • Curacao • Colon

1,677 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Colon • Cartagena • Aruba • Bonaire • Colon

1,677 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Colon • Cartagena • Aruba • Curacao • Colon

1,677 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Colon • Cartagena • Aruba • Curacao • Colon

1,677 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Colon • Cartagena • Aruba • Curacao • Colon

1,677 reviews
Dec 6, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Colon • Cartagena • Bonaire • Curacao • Colon

1,677 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Colon • Cartagena • Bonaire • Aruba • Colon

1,677 reviews
Jan 17, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Southern Caribbean Holiday

Port: Colon • Cartagena • Aruba • Bonaire • Colon

1,677 reviews
Dec 27, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Colon • Cartagena • Bonaire • Aruba • Colon

1,677 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Southern Caribbean Holiday

Port: Colon • Cartagena • Bonaire • Aruba • Colon

1,677 reviews
Dec 20, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Colon • Cartagena • Bonaire • Aruba • Curacao • Colon

1,677 reviews
Dec 12, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Colon • Cartagena • Curacao • Aruba • Colon

1,677 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Colon • Cartagena • Aruba • Bonaire • Colon

1,677 reviews
Mar 28, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Cruises from Baltimore to the Southern Caribbean

Cruises from Baltimore to the Southern Caribbean

404 Reviews
Cruises from Barbados to the Southern Caribbean

Cruises from Barbados to the Southern Caribbean

1,779 Reviews
Cruises from Boston to the Southern Caribbean

Cruises from Boston to the Southern Caribbean

763 Reviews
Cruises from Cartagena to the Southern Caribbean

Cruises from Cartagena to the Southern Caribbean

906 Reviews
Cruises from Colon to the Southern Caribbean

Cruises from Colon to the Southern Caribbean

519 Reviews
Cruises from Fort de France to the Southern Caribbean

Cruises from Fort de France to the Southern Caribbean

434 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to the Southern Caribbean

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to the Southern Caribbean

2,278 Reviews
Cruises from Galveston to the Southern Caribbean

Cruises from Galveston to the Southern Caribbean

768 Reviews
Cruises from Miami to the Southern Caribbean

Cruises from Miami to the Southern Caribbean

2,810 Reviews
Cruises from Manhattan to the Southern Caribbean

Cruises from Manhattan to the Southern Caribbean

1,154 Reviews
Cruises from Bayonne to the Southern Caribbean

Cruises from Bayonne to the Southern Caribbean

828 Reviews
Cruises from Port Canaveral to the Southern Caribbean

Cruises from Port Canaveral to the Southern Caribbean

2,490 Reviews
Cruises from San Juan to the Southern Caribbean

Cruises from San Juan to the Southern Caribbean

4,399 Reviews
Cruises from St. Maarten to the Southern Caribbean

Cruises from St. Maarten to the Southern Caribbean

5,283 Reviews
Cruises from Tampa to the Southern Caribbean

Cruises from Tampa to the Southern Caribbean

663 Reviews
Cruises from New York to the Southern Caribbean

Cruises from New York to the Southern Caribbean

Cruises from Florida to the Southern Caribbean

Cruises from Florida to the Southern Caribbean

Cruises from Texas to the Southern Caribbean

Cruises from Texas to the Southern Caribbean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 7th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.