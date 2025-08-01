Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

South Pacific Cruise Deals

South Pacific Cruise Deals

We found you 40 cruises

15 Nights

Tahiti Cruise

Port: Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Kailua • Hilo • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Raiatea • Bora Bora +1 more

445 reviews
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

32 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Kona • Honolulu • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Lautoka • Tahiti • Moorea +1 more

1,032 reviews
Apr 8, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: French Polynesia • Tahiti • Rangiroa • Huahine • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Tahaa • Moorea +1 more

316 reviews
Paul Gauguin Cruises
View All Prices

33 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Kauai • Honolulu • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Dravuni Island • Tahiti +3 more

1,615 reviews
Oct 31, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

13 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Mystery Island • Lautoka • Suva • Dravuni Island • Sydney

1,794 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Huahine • Bora Bora • Tahiti

234 reviews
Silversea
View All Prices

28 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Vancouver • San Francisco • Honolulu • Apia, Samoa • Lautoka • Suva • Isle of Pines +3 more

646 reviews
Sep 19, 2024
Cunard Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Tahiti Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Tahiti

410 reviews
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Tahiti Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Raiatea • Tahiti

410 reviews
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Suva • Dravuni Island • Lautoka • Sydney

174 reviews
Jan 3, 2026
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Tahiti Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Tahiti

445 reviews
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Tahiti & The Tuamotu Islands

Port: Tahiti • Rangiroa • Tahaa • Raiatea • Bora Bora • Huahine • Moorea • Tahiti

125 reviews
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

18 Nights

South Pacific

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Rarotonga • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Vavau • Lautoka • Isle of Pines +2 more

2,179 reviews
Dec 3, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Tahiti

325 reviews
Feb 22, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

20 Nights

Easter & Pitcairn Islands: Marooned, Moai & Mutine...

Port: Tahiti • French Polynesia • Tahiti • Pitcairn Island • Henderson Island +5 more

12 reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Up to 20% Savings to Explore North America in 2023

Explore North America with American Queen Voyages and enjoy up to 20% Early Booking Savings on select voyages in 2023. Plus, pay-in-full at the time of reservation and receive an additional 5% Advance Payment Savings. To book, call (833) 992-2466. Offer ends January 1, 2023.

Read More

Cheap South Pacific Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to South Pacific. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for South Pacific cruises. Save up to 47% on last minute South Pacific cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular South Pacific cruises often sail to Sydney (Australia), Honolulu, Noumea, Lautoka and Mystery Island during their cruise itinerary. South Pacific cruises could leave from Brisbane, Los Angeles, Sydney, the West Coast and California. Most commonly, South Pacific cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 4th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.