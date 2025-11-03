November 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

November 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

We found you 11 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin

11 Night
South Pacific Cruise

316 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin

7 Night
South Pacific Cruise

316 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin

10 Night
South Pacific Cruise

316 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas

8 Night
South Pacific Cruise

2,874 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Score up to 80% off your 2nd Sailor

  • 80% off the second Sailor on all Mediterranean sailings
  • 70% off the second Sailor on all Caribbean sailings
  • Set sail from our homeports in Barcelona, Athens, Miami, or San Juan
  • Limited-Time Offer

Virgin Voyages

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
South Pacific Cruise

2,874 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Tahiti & The Tuamotu Islands 10d Ppt-ppt

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
Tahiti & The Tuamotu Islands Package With Air 10d+...

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

8 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti Package With Air 7d+air/hotel Ppt...

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

8 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti Package With Air 7d+air/hotel Ppt...

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Related Cruises

June 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

June 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

July 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

July 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

August 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

August 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

September 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

September 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

October 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

October 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

November 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

November 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

December 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

December 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

January 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

January 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

February 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

February 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

March 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

March 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

April 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

April 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

May 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

May 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

June 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

June 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

July 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

July 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

August 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

August 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

September 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

September 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

October 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

October 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

November 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

November 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

December 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

December 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 13th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.