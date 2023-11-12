  • Newsletter
November 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

We found you 8 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Paul Gauguin

14 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Fakarava • Omoa • Hiva Oa •

Hapatoni • Nuku Hiva • Huahine • Bora Bora

+3 more

313 Reviews
Paul Gauguin Cruises
Paul Gauguin Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Odyssey

15 Nights
New Zealand & Australia

Ports:Auckland (leaving) • Russell • Wellington •

Kaikoura • Timaru • Dunedin • Oban

+4 more

211 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Spirit

10 Nights
Tahiti & The Tuamotu Islands 10d Ppt-ppt

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Rangiroa • Tahaa • Bora Bora •

Huahine • Moorea • Tahiti

103 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Soleal

10 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Honiara (leaving) • Owaraha Island • Vanikoro •

Ureparapara • Espiritu • Ambrym Island

+4 more

78 Reviews
Ponant
Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Virgin Voyages

8 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Brisbane (leaving) • Noumea • Mystery Island •

Port Vila • Brisbane

549 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
Hidden Indonesia & The Great Barrier Reef 13d Boa-...

Ports:Bali (leaving) • Lembar • Loh Liang • Ende •

Pulau Banda • Kokas • Triton Bay • Tual

+3 more

122 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Cairns (leaving) • Alotau • Fergusson Island •

Donini Island • Tufi Harbour • Lusancay Islands

+5 more

78 Reviews
Ponant
Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Summer, Sun And The South Seas Vibe

Ports:Puerto Vallarta (leaving) • Taiohae • Rangiroa •

Bora Bora • French Polynesia • Moorea • Tahiti

11 Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

