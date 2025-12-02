December 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

December 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

We found you 15 cruises

Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit (Photo: Adam Coulter)

19 Night
Australia Product

2,125 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin

14 Night
South Pacific Cruise

316 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin

7 Night
South Pacific Cruise

316 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas

8 Night
South Pacific Holiday Cruise

1,495 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
South Pacific Cruise

316 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

16 Night
South Pacific Cruise

270 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

15 Night
South Pacific Cruise

270 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

8 Night
South Pacific Cruise

2,876 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
Tahiti & The Tuamotu Islands 11d Ppt-ppt

125 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Tahiti & The Tuamotu Islands 10d Ppt-ppt

125 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

9 Night
South Pacific Holiday Cruise

1,495 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt

125 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt

125 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
South Pacific Cruise

2,125 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

8 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti Package With Air 7d+air/hotel Ppt...

125 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Related Cruises

July 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

July 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

August 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

August 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

September 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

September 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

October 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

October 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

November 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

November 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

December 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

December 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

January 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

January 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

February 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

February 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

March 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

March 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

April 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

April 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

May 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

May 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

June 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

June 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

July 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

July 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

August 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

August 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

September 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

September 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

October 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

October 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

November 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

November 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

December 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

December 2025 Cruises to the South Pacific

January 2026 Cruises to the South Pacific

January 2026 Cruises to the South Pacific

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 3rd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.