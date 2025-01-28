Last Minute Cruise Deals to the South Pacific

34 Nights

34 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Gisborne • Napier • Picton • Christchurch • Dunedin • Milford Sound+20 more

454
Feb 24, 2025
Oceania Cruises
Nautica
Nautica
Nautica Cabins
Nautica
Nautica Dining
Nautica
Nautica Activity/Entertainment
Nautica
Nautica
Nautica

22 Nights

22 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Sydney • Townsville • Cairns • Thursday Island • Darwin • Kupang+6 more

429
Mar 26, 2025
Oceania Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Orion (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Viking Orion
The Restaurant on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
Star Theater on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
The Deluxe Veranda Cabin on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
The Wintergarden on Viking Orion
Viking Orion

14 Nights

14 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia & New Zealand

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Foveaux Strait+7 more

636
Feb 7, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Orion (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Viking Orion
The Restaurant on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
Star Theater on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
The Deluxe Veranda Cabin on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
The Wintergarden on Viking Orion
Viking Orion

30 Nights

30 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia,new Zealand & Indonesia

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Foveaux Strait+21 more

636
Mar 7, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
16 Nights

16 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Napier • Picton • Christchurch • Dunedin • Milford Sound • Hobart+3 more

169
Feb 3, 2025
Azamara

14 Nights

14 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Gisborne • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin+5 more

279
Feb 2, 2025
Silversea

17 Nights

17 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Waiheke Island • Wellington • Picton • Kaikoura • Akaroa • Timaru • Oban • Melbourne+3 more

173
Jan 28, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line

