Last Minute Cruise Deals to the South Pacific

Powered by AI

We found you 2 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
E G18 Deluxe Oceanview R (1)
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Magic Carpet2 R
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Eden1 R
Celebrity Edge
E G18 The Retreat Sundeck1 R
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Aerials Night F L L213 E X T New Sky (1)
Celebrity Edge

12 Nights

12 Nights  South PacificFiji & New Zealand Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Suva • Lautoka • Apia, Samoa • Pago Pago • Auckland

780
Feb 7, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.52.39 P M
Seven Seas Voyager
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.54.17 P M
Seven Seas Voyager

18 Nights

18 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Sydney • Newcastle • Cruising • Townsville • Cairns • Cruising+4 more

372
Mar 25, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Up to 20% Savings to Explore North America in 2023

Explore North America with American Queen Voyages and enjoy up to 20% Early Booking Savings on select voyages in 2023. Plus, pay-in-full at the time of reservation and receive an additional 5% Advance Payment Savings. To book, call (833) 992-2466. Offer ends January 1, 2023.

Read More

Cheap South Pacific Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to South Pacific. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for South Pacific cruises. Save up to 21% on last minute South Pacific cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular South Pacific cruises often sail to during their cruise itinerary. South Pacific cruises could leave from . Most commonly, South Pacific cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 20th, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.