South America Cruise Deals

We found you 53 cruises

18 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Kitts • Fortaleza • Rio de Janeiro • Montevideo • Buenos Aires

1,032 reviews
Nov 13, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

51 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta • Fuerte Amador • Lima • Pisco • Coquimbo • San Antonio +15 more

740 reviews
Dec 1, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Volendam
Volendam
Volendam Cabins
Volendam
Volendam Dining
Volendam
Volendam Activity/Entertainment
Volendam
Volendam
Volendam

27 Nights

Amazon Explorer

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • St. Lucia • Barbados • Devil's Island • Macapa • Santarem +8 more

600 reviews
Nov 24, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Cape Horn • Ushuaia • Punta Arenas +3 more

1,032 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Puerto Madryn • Punta Arenas • Chilean Fjords • Ushuaia +4 more

2,614 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

32 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Cape Horn • Ushuaia • Punta Arenas +11 more

1,032 reviews
Mar 7, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Galapagos Outer Loop Cruise

Port: Galapagos • Galapagos Islands • Galapagos

38 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Galapagos Southern Loop Cruise

Port: Galapagos • Sante Fe Island • Punta Pitt • Peurto Baquerizo • Galapagos

182 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Lima • Pisco • Arica • Iquique • Antofagasta • Coquimbo • San Antonio

840 reviews
Jan 23, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices

27 Nights

Amazon Explorer

Port: Miami • St. Maarten • St. Lucia • Scarborough • Devil's Island • Macapa • Santarem +8 more

568 reviews
Feb 8, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

30 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Santiago • Puerto Montt • Chilean Fjords • Punta Arenas • Garibaldi • Ushuaia • Stanley +10 more

234 reviews
Jan 15, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

16 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Aruba • Curacao • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Manta • Lima

1 review
Dec 19, 2024
Silversea
View All Prices

17 Nights

South America Product

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Puerto Madryn • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia +3 more

2,614 reviews
Dec 4, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

21 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Recife • Amazon River • Alter do Chao • Boca da Valeria • Manaus +5 more

831 reviews
Mar 17, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Galapagos Northern Loop Cruise

Port: Galapagos • Black Turtle Cove • Galapagos • Isla Bartolome • Las Bachas • Galapagos Islands +1 more

182 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

Cheap South America Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to South America. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for South America cruises. Save up to 58% on last minute South America cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular South America cruises often sail to Barbados, Miami, Manaus, Buzios and Santarem during their cruise itinerary. South America cruises could leave from Barbados, Copacabana Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Santos (Sao Paulo). Most commonly, South America cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

