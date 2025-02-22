Find River Chanson Cruises to South America

Powered by AI

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. However you may be interested in these.

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Jupiter Aquavit Terrace (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter Owners Suite (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter (Photo: Viking)
Viking Jupiter
CC Viking Jupiter Main Pool Covered
Viking Jupiter

17 Nights

17 Nights  South AmericaSouth America & The Chilean Fjords

Port: Santiago • Pacific Ocean • Puerto Montt • Chilean Fjords • Cruise by Amalia Glacier+10 more

474
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam Cabins
Oosterdam
Oosterdam Dining
Oosterdam
Oosterdam Activity/Entertainment
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

31 Nights

31 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Panama Canal • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador • Manta+15 more

1,120
Nov 17, 2025
Holland America Line
Crystal Serenity (Photo: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Serenity

11 Nights

11 Nights  South AmericaBuenos Aires To Rio De Janeiro

Port: Buenos Aires • Balneário Camboriú • Sao Francisco do Sul • Santos • Ilhabela+2 more

30
Feb 22, 2025
Crystal
Oceania's new Vista docked alongside in Valletta, Malta on May 8, 2023 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista
Drinks in Martinis on Deck 6 aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista
Sailing the Mediterranean aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista
Stateroom aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista

10 Nights

10 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Ilha Grande • Santos • Porto Belo • Rio Grande • Punta del Este+2 more

139
Jan 24, 2026
Oceania Cruises
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

18 Nights

18 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: San Antonio • Coquimbo • Pisco • Lima • Manta • Puntarenas • Puerto Vallarta • Cabo San Lucas+1 more

1,046
Mar 21, 2025
Princess Cruises

17 Nights

17 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia • Antarctica • Stanley • Montevideo+1 more

1,046
Princess Cruises

8 Nights

8 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Rio de Janeiro • Ilhabela • Balneário Camboriú • Montevideo • Buenos Aires

470
MSC Cruises

20 Nights

20 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: San Antonio • Puerto Montt • Castro • Puerto Chcabuco • Laguna San Raphael+8 more

860
Dec 21, 2025
Oceania Cruises

19 Nights

19 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Santiago • Pacific Ocean • Puerto Montt • Puerto Chcabuco • Laguna San Raphael+11 more

77
Feb 12, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

25 Nights

25 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Miami • Antigua • St. Lucia • Grenada • Scarborough • Santarem • Boca da Valeria+8 more

253
Nov 12, 2025
Oceania Cruises

25 Nights

25 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Miami • Tortola • Antigua • St. Lucia • Scarborough • Amazon River • Santarem+11 more

253
Nov 24, 2026
Oceania Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Ilhabela • Buzios • Rio de Janeiro • Ilha Grande+3 more

470
Dec 26, 2025
MSC Cruises

32 Nights

32 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Cruise around Cape Horn • Ushuaia+12 more

1,046
Mar 7, 2025
Princess Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Montevideo • Buenos Aires • Ilhabela • Buzios • Rio de Janeiro • Ilha Grande+2 more

470
Dec 25, 2025
MSC Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: San Antonio • Puerto Montt • Amalia Glacier • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia+5 more

1,046
Feb 21, 2025
Princess Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.