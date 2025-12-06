Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Celebrity Equinox Cruises to South America

We found you 3 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • Cape Horn • Antarctica • Gerlache Strait • Antarctica • Stanley +3 more

2,333 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Patagonia & Argentina Holiday

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Stanley • Cape Horn • Ushuaia • Strait of Magellan • Punta Arenas +3 more

2,333 reviews
Dec 20, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Patagonia & Argentina Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Stanley • Cape Horn • Ushuaia • Strait of Magellan • Punta Arenas +3 more

2,333 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
